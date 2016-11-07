Cranberry-Apricot Relish
Kay Chun
December 2016

In this sweet, salty, tangy relish, Food & Wine’s Kay Chun combines cranberries and apricots with capers and dates. It’s a fantastic condiment for turkey and pork. Slideshow: More Cranbrry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups fresh cranberries (1 pound)
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 3 ounces dried apricots, chopped (1/2 cup)
  • 6 Medjool dates, pitted and chopped (1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 cup capers

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, combine the cranberries with the sugar and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves and the cranberries release their juices, about 10 minutes. Let cool, then stir in the remaining ingredients and serve.

Make Ahead

The relish can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

