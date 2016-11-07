Cranberry-Apricot Relish

© John Kernick
In this sweet, salty, tangy relish, Food & Wine’s Kay Chun combines cranberries and apricots with capers and dates. It’s a fantastic condiment for turkey and pork. Slideshow: More Cranbrry Recipes
In a small saucepan, combine the cranberries with the sugar and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves and the cranberries release their juices, about 10 minutes. Let cool, then stir in the remaining ingredients and serve.
The relish can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
