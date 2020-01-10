Bars

The Ultimate Paris Wine Bar Is in San Francisco

Verjus nails French chic without even trying.
This Gorgeous Bar Just Opened at the Top of Thailand's Tallest Skyscraper

The best view in Bangkok also comes with the best food and drinks. Just make sure you’re not afraid of heights.
JFK Isn't the First to Have a Bar on an Airplane — Here's Where You Can Have a Cocktail on an Aircraft

A Guide to Detroit's Best Neighborhood Bars

From a historic blues club to a classy new corner hangout, Detroit’s best neighborhood bars offer a fine introduction to a city on the upswing.     
How Claire Sprouse Built a Zero-Waste (and Un-Preachy) Bar in Brooklyn

Hunky Dory’s owner shares her advice on creating sustainable bar and kitchen programs, starting with minimizing trash and maximizing guests' curiosity.
Dandelyan Was Considered the Best Bar in the World. Now, Owner Ryan Chetiyawardana Is Starting From Scratch.

"Closing might have seemed like a really odd decision from the outside," said Ryan Chetiyawardana, whose bar, Dandelyan, closed earlier this month. "But it felt like an obvious choice."
Where to Drink Cognac in Paris: The Best Cocktail Bars for the Classic French Spirit

In Paris, wine lists are often as thick as the Bible, with French spirits are printed as small as footnotes in the back. Slowly but surely, spirits like Cognac are beginning to get the attention—and innovation—they deserve. 
An Employees Only Guide to Eating (and Drinking) in Singapore

Whether you're looking for experimental craft cocktails or Michelin-starred hawker fare, there's never been a better time to eat, drink, and stay out all night in Singapore. 
You Can Sit in the Iron Throne at This ‘Game of Thrones’ Bar in Chicago

Best Bars Across America for Patriots Fans to Watch the Super Bowl

Best Bars Across America for Rams Fans to Watch the Super Bowl

Former ‘World’s Best Bar’ The Dead Rabbit Expands Its Space Next Week

First Look at Le Néant, the Cocktail Bar That’s Changing Everything in L.A.

Kevin Lee has the best ingredients and doesn’t need a menu at his omakase-style lounge.

Best Rooftop Bars in NYC

How to Buy Shares in One of the World’s Top Cocktail Bars

We Drank Three Rounds With the Cast of The Magicians at The Magic Castle

Queen Elizabeth Owns a Bar Shaped Like a Giant Grasshopper, and You Can Too

Party Like a Royal Wedding Guest at This Harry and Meghan Pop-up Bar in D.C.

Here Are 10 of the Best Sports Bars to Watch the Super Bowl at Across the U.S.

A Bar Built Out of Lego Bricks Is Rumored to Be Opening in London

London Gets Its First Vegan Pub

Warm Up With Cersei’s Poison at This Outdoor ‘Game of Thrones’ Pop-Up In Boston

New York City’s Ban on Dancing in Bars Is Likely to Be Repealed Today

Where to Drink Like a Local in Philadelphia

4 Restaurants for Record Junkies

Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders Creates Promo Soundtrack for a New Bar in His Hometown

Nordstrom's New Store Won't Sell Any Clothes, But Will Have a Bar Stocked with Beer and Wine

Broken Shaker Is L.A.'s New Cocktail Oasis

Inside The Red House, Paris' Coolest Expat Bar

Do Bartenders Make More Money When They Take Off Their Wedding Rings?

Bartenders Reveal How They Really Feel About Getting Asked Out on Receipts

AJ’s Good Time Bar in Nashville is Now Open—Here’s a Look at All Four Floors

There’s a Dirty Dancing-Themed Bar and Movie Theater Opening in the U.K.

Where to Drink and Eat in São Paulo’s Pinheiros Neighborhood

The Best New Bars in New Orleans

This Floating Bar on a Coral Reef Should Make Your Bucket List

The True Story of Ernest Hemingway's Favorite Bar

It Really Ties the Town Together: There's a ‘Big Lebowski’ Themed Bar

