Overnight French Toast with Cranberries and Pecans

Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Set aside. Bring brown sugar, butter, and maple syrup just to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high. Carefully pour mixture into prepared dish; arrange bread slices over mixture, overlapping slices. Whisk together eggs, half-and-half, bourbon (if using), vanilla, orange zest, and cinnamon in a large bowl until combined. Pour over and between bread slices; sprinkle cranberries evenly on top. Cover with aluminum foil, and chill for 12 hours.