The Butler's Berries
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 24 chocolate-dipped strawberries
Jacques Torres

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 pound bittersweet chocolate, tempered
  • 1 pound white chocolate, tempered
  • 24 whole fresh strawberries, stems attached

How to Make It

Step

Hold a fresh strawberry by the stem and dip the front of it in white chocolate. This will be the butler's">http://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/aspen-2005-chocolate-butler">butler&#... breastplate. Allow the chocolate to set. Dip the side of the berry in dark chocolate. Turn the berry and dip the other side in dark chocolate. This forms the coat. Allow the chocolate to set. Fill a small pastry bag with dark chocolate to pipe 2 to 3 buttons on the front of the white chocolate. Use more chocolate to draw a small bow tie at the top of the white breast. Trim the stem close to the hull. Voila!

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up