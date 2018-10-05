Cranberry-and-Citrus Chutney with Fennel Pollen
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 12
Kristen Kish
November 2018

For this dish, Top Chef winner Kristen Kish was inspired by her grandfather’s raspberry-studded Jell-O salad, which was served at the holidays as a savory side to turkey and then again as dessert with a dollop of Cool Whip. Kish’s version, a glossy chutney peppered with candied orange peel and spiced with fennel pollen, is the perfect counterpoint to a holiday roast or Thanksgiving turkey.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces fresh or frozen cranberries (about 3 1/2 cups)
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest plus 1/2 cup fresh orange juice (from 1 orange)
  • 3 tablespoons minced candied orange peel
  • 1 teaspoon fennel pollen or 1/2 teaspoon ground toasted fennel seeds
  • Pinch of kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

Stir together cranberries, sugar, 1/2 cup water, orange zest and juice, and lemon zest in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until cranberries pop and are coated in a thick sauce, about 15 minutes. Stir in candied orange peel, fennel pollen, salt, and lemon juice. Transfer to a serving bowl, and let cool completely before serving.

Make Ahead

Chutney can be stored in  an airtight container in refrigerator up to 3 days. 

