Cranberry-and-Citrus Chutney with Fennel Pollen

For this dish, Top Chef winner Kristen Kish was inspired by her grandfather’s raspberry-studded Jell-O salad, which was served at the holidays as a savory side to turkey and then again as dessert with a dollop of Cool Whip. Kish’s version, a glossy chutney peppered with candied orange peel and spiced with fennel pollen, is the perfect counterpoint to a holiday roast or Thanksgiving turkey.