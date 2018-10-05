Cranberry-and-Citrus Chutney with Fennel Pollen

For this dish, Top Chef winner Kristen Kish was inspired by her grandfather’s raspberry-studded Jell-O salad, which was served at the holidays as a savory side to turkey and then again as dessert with a dollop of Cool Whip. Kish’s version, a glossy chutney peppered with candied orange peel and spiced with fennel pollen, is the perfect counterpoint to a holiday roast or Thanksgiving turkey.
How to Make It
Stir together cranberries, sugar, 1/2 cup water, orange zest and juice, and lemon zest in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until cranberries pop and are coated in a thick sauce, about 15 minutes. Stir in candied orange peel, fennel pollen, salt, and lemon juice. Transfer to a serving bowl, and let cool completely before serving.
Make Ahead
