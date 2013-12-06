Cranberry-Fig Chutney

Author Name: Stringcat3

Review Body: A big hit at T-Day. It makes a lot, which I didn't pick up on when reading the recipe: at least three cups, but it seemed like more. Next time would probably make half the recipe. I might back down a tad on the vinegar, say take a teaspoon out, as I often like a sweeter chutney. Would also cut the figs into eighths so the pieces are more the size of the berries (I used fresh). I gave some away in the doggie bags and still had plenty to put out with a cheese plate this week. Was terrific with brie. People were saying that they don't usually like cranberries but thought this chutney was delicious (I'm among them!). If you're worried about room in the fridge: I stored it in a zip-top gallon bag and it's fine. Had I known how easy chutneys are, I would have been making them a lot sooner than this. They're relatively expensive to buy.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2017-12-08