Cranberry-Fig Chutney

This tangy spiced chutney with chunks of fig is not only wonderful alongside turkey, but it's also great with a cheese plate. Slideshow: Thanksgiving Cranberries
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add all of the remaining ingredients and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat, stirring, until thick and jammy, 25 minutes. Let the chutney cool, then discard the star anise and cinnamon stick.
Make Ahead
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Stringcat3
Review Body: A big hit at T-Day. It makes a lot, which I didn't pick up on when reading the recipe: at least three cups, but it seemed like more. Next time would probably make half the recipe. I might back down a tad on the vinegar, say take a teaspoon out, as I often like a sweeter chutney. Would also cut the figs into eighths so the pieces are more the size of the berries (I used fresh). I gave some away in the doggie bags and still had plenty to put out with a cheese plate this week. Was terrific with brie. People were saying that they don't usually like cranberries but thought this chutney was delicious (I'm among them!). If you're worried about room in the fridge: I stored it in a zip-top gallon bag and it's fine. Had I known how easy chutneys are, I would have been making them a lot sooner than this. They're relatively expensive to buy.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-12-08