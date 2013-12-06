Cranberry-Fig Chutney
Â© John Kernick
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 3/4 cups
Tanya Holland
November 2013

This tangy spiced chutney with chunks of fig is not only wonderful alongside turkey, but it's also great with a cheese plate. Slideshow: Thanksgiving Cranberries

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small red onion, chopped (3/4 cup)
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 3/4 pound fresh Black Mission figs, stemmed and quartered
  • One 12-ounce bag of fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 6 tablespoons turbinado sugar
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1/2 star anise pod
  • One 4-inch cinnamon stick
  • Pinch of salt

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add all of the remaining ingredients and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat, stirring, until thick and jammy, 25 minutes. Let the chutney cool, then discard the star anise and cinnamon stick.

Make Ahead

The chutney can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up