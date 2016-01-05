Corn Relish
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 6 cups
Tom Colicchio

Colicchio makes this sweet-tangy relish with red bell peppers, chiles and freshly shucked corn kernels, which remain crisp during pickling. It’s a fabulous accompaniment to grilled meats and seafood.  Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup sugar 
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 tarragon sprig
  • 1 thyme sprig
  • 1 tablespoon peanut or canola oil
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 3 Fresno chile peppers, minced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • Kosher salt
  • 6 ears of corn, shucked, kernels cut off
  • 5 scallions, white parts only, finely chopped
  • Cayenne pepper (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar and sugar and bring to a boil. Add the garlic and ginger and simmer over moderate heat until the mixture has reduced by one-third, about 10 minutes. Remove the pan  from the heat, add the tarragon and thyme and let steep for 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and both peppers, season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the peppers begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the corn and scallions, season with cayenne and cook, stirring, until the corn turns bright yellow, about 2 minutes.  

Step 3    

Add the vinegar mixture to the corn and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat just until the corn is tender, about 5 minutes. Discard the thyme and tarragon. Season the relish with salt and let cool. Refrigerate for at least 24 hours before serving.

Make Ahead

The relish can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

Serve With

Grilled chicken, pork or shrimp.

