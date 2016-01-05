Corn Relish

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, combine the vinegar and sugar and bring to a boil. Add the garlic and ginger and simmer over moderate heat until the mixture has reduced by one-third, about 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, add the tarragon and thyme and let steep for 5 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and both peppers, season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the peppers begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the corn and scallions, season with cayenne and cook, stirring, until the corn turns bright yellow, about 2 minutes.