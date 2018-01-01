Whether you're looking for seasonal dishes, vegetarian recipes or gourmet classics, our guide to recipes has you covered from breakfast through dessert (and plenty in between). With everything from innovative takes on Italian staples to simplified versions of Chinese take-out, these recipe guides are perfect for every skill level—and there's something for everyone. If you want to learn to make molten chocolate cake or Julia Child-style roasted duck, Food & Wine is the place to start. Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or need help making ramen, we've got you covered.