Welcome to the True Ramen Capital of the World

Any noodle fan in Japan should make a visit to Kitakata, which has the most ramen spots per capita of any city in the world.
The World's Longest Flight's New Spa-Inspired In-flight Menu Features Steak, Crab, Lobster, and Chocolate

For Singapore Airlines passengers aboard world’s longest commercial flight—a nearly 19-hour non-stop between Singapore and Newark—the airline has teamed up with chefs and nutritionists of integrative wellness brand Canyon Ranch to develop an onboard program of sleep strategies, stretches, and lighter fare menus. 
The Best Tokyo Hotels to Book Now for the 2020 Olympics

Book one of these five epic hotels in Tokyo while there’s still room.
What to Eat in Xi'an, China

Xi'an has famous foods—in its world-renowned Muslim quarter and beyond.
Tokyo's Pokémon Café Has Limited-edition Treats for Halloween, and You Gotta Eat 'em All

Can't make it to Tokyo before Halloween? Have no fear: the Pokémon Café serves Pokémon-themed food and drinks all year long.
You Can Bathe in Wine, Coffee, or Ramen Broth at This Japanese Spa

Each of these drink-themed baths will help beautify your skin
The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Guide to Singapore

The super-wealthy characters in "Crazy Rich Asians"—the best-selling book and brand new film, now in theaters—have no trouble finding ways to spend their not-so-hard-earned money, but you can have a great time in Singapore and not even part with much of yours.Related: The Best Hotels in SingaporeMany of Singapore's top attractions are free or low cost, food is inexpensive, and just walking down the busy streets is an experience in itself.Related: Why Singapore Changi Airport Is Still the BestThese Singapore locales appear in "Crazy Rich Asians," and you’ll want to include them in your own travel plans. We’ll refer to the scenes in the story, but no spoiler alerts needed — just a reminder of what awaits visitors to Asia’s tropical Lion City, Singapore.
You Can Take a Bath in Craft Beer at This Resort in Japan

The beer onsen is hot and the temperature outside is pushing 100, but soft, tingling skin is worth braving the heat.
Eating Weng Yao Ji in Nantou Province, Where the Roads Are Lined With Chicken

Kumamoto, Japan, City Guide: Where to Eat, Shop, and Stay

Japan Cherry Blossom Festival 2018: Where and When to Visit

Exploring Local Cuisine Outside PyeongChang

Here's What a Luxury Ski Resort Owned by North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Looks Like

Kim's resort is the only venue in the country that will host Olympics events

The Best Cocktail Bars in Singapore

7 Tips for Solo Travel to Hong Kong

Japanese Temple Cuisine Is the Original Ultra-Seasonal Diet

I Tried the World's Cheapest Michelin-Star Meal

What I Learned from Andy Ricker on an Eating Tour of Thailand

Where to Eat and Drink in Hong Kong, According to Chef Bao La

How Writer Graham Holliday Ate His Way Around South Korea

Where to Eat on the Cheap in Kyoto

Sneaker Shopping and Baked Bao: Chef Dale Talde's Guide to Hong Kong

Andrea Nguyen's Guide to Eating Pho in Vietnam

Where to Eat on the Cheap in Tokyo

Sai Ying Pun: Hong Kong's Buzziest Hood

Behind Japan's Neapolitan Pizza Obsession

“American” Chinese Food Lands in China

Tokyo's Food Hall Craze

