Welcome to the True Ramen Capital of the World
Any noodle fan in Japan should make a visit to Kitakata, which has the most ramen spots per capita of any city in the world.
The World's Longest Flight's New Spa-Inspired In-flight Menu Features Steak, Crab, Lobster, and Chocolate
For Singapore Airlines passengers aboard world's longest commercial flight—a nearly 19-hour non-stop between Singapore and Newark—the airline has teamed up with chefs and nutritionists of integrative wellness brand Canyon Ranch to develop an onboard program of sleep strategies, stretches, and lighter fare menus.
The Best Tokyo Hotels to Book Now for the 2020 Olympics
Book one of these five epic hotels in Tokyo while there's still room.
What to Eat in Xi'an, China
Xi'an has famous foods—in its world-renowned Muslim quarter and beyond.
Tokyo's Pokémon Café Has Limited-edition Treats for Halloween, and You Gotta Eat 'em All
Can't make it to Tokyo before Halloween? Have no fear: the Pokémon Café serves Pokémon-themed food and drinks all year long.
You Can Bathe in Wine, Coffee, or Ramen Broth at This Japanese Spa
Each of these drink-themed baths will help beautify your skin