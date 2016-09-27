Cranberry Relish
Bobby Fisher
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 cups
Anthony Bourdain
November 2016

This is the supersimple, make-ahead, uncooked cranberry-orange relish that Anthony Bourdain serves at Thanksgiving. Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large navel orange, scrubbed and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 12 ounces fresh cranberries (3 1/4 cups)
  • 1 cup sugar

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, pulse the orange with the cranberries until very finely chopped. Scrape the mixture into a medium bowl and stir in the sugar. Cover and refrigerate. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The relish can be refrigerated for 1 week.

