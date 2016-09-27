Cranberry Relish

Author Name: Diane Harris Review Body: I have been making this relish for over 50 years as it was my mother's most favorite way to prepare cranberries. I only use about 1/4 cup of sugar. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-11-28

Author Name: Natasha Biermaier Review Body: I was not completely sure what parts of the orange to use. I zested the orange then cut up the fruit, omitting the white pith. This turned out perfect. I also used a little less sugar, about one heaping half cup per 12 ounces of cranberries. Everyone loved it. Definitely making this one again. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-11-12