Cranberry Relish

This is the supersimple, make-ahead, uncooked cranberry-orange relish that Anthony Bourdain serves at Thanksgiving. Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, pulse the orange with the cranberries until very finely chopped. Scrape the mixture into a medium bowl and stir in the sugar. Cover and refrigerate. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
Author Name: Diane Harris
Review Body: I have been making this relish for over 50 years as it was my mother's most favorite way to prepare cranberries. I only use about 1/4 cup of sugar.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-28
Author Name: Natasha Biermaier
Review Body: I was not completely sure what parts of the orange to use. I zested the orange then cut up the fruit, omitting the white pith. This turned out perfect. I also used a little less sugar, about one heaping half cup per 12 ounces of cranberries. Everyone loved it. Definitely making this one again.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-11-12
Author Name: Elizabeth
Review Body: This is my family's beloved traditional recipe and we use about a quarter of a cup of sugar as well. We also extruded through a meatgrinder rather than running it through food processor, which gives it a wonderful texture, and we make it two days ahead to let the flavors meld. Bright, tiny, just perfect with all the richness surrounding it on the Thanksgiving plate.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-11-12