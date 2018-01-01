Relish most commonly refers to the sweet pickled-cucumber condiment we like on hot dogs, but it can be prepared with just about any vegetable or fruit. A simple cranberry-citrus relish is perfect for Thanksgiving; sugar, citrus juice and Grand Marnier add brightness while taking away the tartness of the cranberries. It’s delicious spooned over roast turkey, and is also a welcome accompaniment to pâté or cold cuts. For a totally different twist, we love this tangy pistachio relish made with roasted nuts, shallots, capers, Champagne vinegar and pink peppercorns, which we serve with sliced tomatoes or on top of grilled fish. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to relish.