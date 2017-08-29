Pork Chops with Sunflower  Seed Gremolata 

Step 1

Heat a large cast-iron skillet. Season the pork chops all over with salt and pepper. Add the oil to the skillet and swirl to coat. Add the pork chops and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 135°, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let rest for 5 minutes.