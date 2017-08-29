Pork Chops with Sunflower  Seed Gremolata 
David Cicconi
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
October 2017

To jazz up his juicy pork chops, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple tops them with a crunchy, bright gremolata made with a quick mix of sunflower seeds, parsley, garlic and lemon. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 12-ounce bone-in pork rib chops, cut 1 1/2 inches thick 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil 
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley 
  • 1/4 cup roasted salted sunflower seeds 
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated 
  • 1 lemon, zested and cut into wedges for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large cast-iron skillet. Season the pork chops all over with salt and  pepper. Add the oil to the skillet and swirl to coat. Add the pork chops and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 135°, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let rest for  5 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mix  the parsley with the sunflower seeds, garlic and lemon zest. Season the gremolata with salt and pepper. Serve  the pork chops with lemon wedges and the gremolata.

