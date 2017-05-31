Hawaiian Pork Bowl 

In a large bowl, combine the boiling water, sugar and tea bags and let stand for 5 minutes. Discard the tea bags and stir the tea to dissolve the sugar. Let cool completely, then add the pork and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Drain the pork and pat dry with paper towels. Brush the pork, pineapple and red onion with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the pork over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the pork registers 135°, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 5 minutes, then slice the pork against the grain. Meanwhile, grill the pineapple and onion, turning once, until charred, about 4 minutes.