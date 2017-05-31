Hawaiian Pork Bowl 

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple marinates pork tenderloin in lightly sweetened tea before grilling it. It’s the star in these satisfying rice bowls, along with grilled pineapple, red onion and a bright lime dressing. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine the boiling water, sugar and tea bags and let stand for 5 minutes. Discard the tea bags and stir the tea to dissolve the sugar. Let cool completely, then add the pork and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Drain the pork and pat dry with paper towels. Brush the pork, pineapple and red onion with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the pork over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the pork registers 135°, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 5 minutes, then slice the pork against the grain. Meanwhile, grill the pineapple and onion, turning once, until charred, about 4 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk the lime juice with the minced cilantro and the 1/3 cup of olive oil. Season the dressing with salt and pepper. Serve the pork, pineapple and onion over steamed rice with crisp bacon, diced avocado, thinly sliced jalapeño and the lime dressing.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Lindsey Parker
Review Body: Easy and delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-27
Author Name: Kelly Keen Dillon
Review Body: Our entire family loved it!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-03-15
Author Name: Heather Singmaster
Review Body: Fantastic! And beautiful to look at. Would be good for a casual dinner party...
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-26