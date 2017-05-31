Hawaiian Pork Bowl 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
July 2017

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple marinates pork tenderloin in lightly sweetened tea before grilling it. It’s the star in these satisfying rice bowls, along with grilled pineapple, red onion and a bright lime dressing. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup boiling water 
  • 1/4 cup sugar 
  • 2 English breakfast tea bags 
  • One 1-pound pork tenderloin, butterflied and flattened 
  • Three 1/2-inch-thick  slices of fresh pineapple—peeled, quartered and cored 
  • 1 red onion, cut through the core into 1/4-inch wedges 
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper 
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice 
  • 2 tablespoons minced cilantro, plus sprigs for serving 
  • Steamed rice, crisp bacon, diced avocado  and thinly sliced  jalapeño, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the boiling water, sugar and tea bags and let stand for 5 minutes. Discard the tea bags and stir the tea to dissolve the sugar. Let cool completely, then add the pork and refrigerate for 1 hour.  

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Drain the pork and pat  dry with paper towels. Brush the pork, pineapple and red onion with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill  the pork over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the pork registers 135°, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a carving board and let  rest for 5 minutes, then slice the pork against the grain. Meanwhile, grill the pineapple and onion, turning once,  until charred, about 4 minutes.  

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk the lime juice with the minced cilantro and the 1/3 cup of olive oil. Season the dressing with salt and pepper. Serve the pork, pineapple and onion over steamed  rice with crisp bacon, diced avocado, thinly sliced jalapeño  and the lime dressing.

