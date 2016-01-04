Slow-Cooked Lamb With Cipolini Dates, Kale and Almonds

How to Make It

Step 1 Set the lamb on a work surface. In a small bowl, combine the piment d’Espelette with the grated garlic, the thyme, 1 1/2 tablespoons of kosher salt and 2 tablespoons of the oil to form a paste; rub the paste all over the lamb. Roll up the lamb and tie with kitchen string at 1-inch intervals; wrap in plastic and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2 Unwrap the lamb and bring it to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 500°. Place the lamb in a large enameled cast-iron casserole and roast for 20 minutes, until browned on the bottom. Turn the lamb over and roast for another 10 minutes. Add the sherry and 1 cup of water and cover. Reduce the oven temperature to 225° and braise the lamb for 2 hours. Add the onions, cover and cook for 1 hour longer.

Step 3 Uncover the casserole and cook for about 30 minutes, until the onions have softened and the lamb is fork-tender. Remove the casserole from the oven and stir in the dates. Let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes. Spoon off as much fat as possible from the juices.

Step 4 In a large skillet, heat the remaining 1/4 cup of oil. Add the halved garlic cloves and cook over high heat, stirring, until they are lightly golden, about 1 minute. Add the kale, season with kosher salt and cook, tossing, until just tender, about 4 minutes.