Pork Loin Stuffed with  Apples and Pumpkin Seeds 
Con Poulos
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Laura Rege
October 2017

Food & Wine’s Laura Rege stuffs her pork loin with a tasty combination of toasted rye bread, apples and pumpkin seeds. To serve the juicy roast, she drizzles it with luscious unrefined pumpkin seed oil. Slideshow: More Pork Loin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 cup finely chopped onion 
  • 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped 
  • 2 Fuji apples—peeled, cored and  cut into 1/4-inch dice  
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 
  • 4 ounces rye bread, cut into 1/4-inch cubes and toasted 
  • 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds, lightly toasted  
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • One 3 1/2-pound pork loin—skin removed and reserved, meat butterflied  1/2 inch thick (have your butcher  do this) 
  • 8 Lady apples, halved crosswise  and seeded 
  • Unrefined pumpkin seed oil,  for drizzling 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until soft and light golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the diced apples and 1/4 cup of the apple cider vinegar and boil over moderately high heat until the liquid is reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the toasted bread cubes along with the pumpkin seeds and parsley. Season the stuffing with salt and pepper. 

Step 2    

Using a sharp knife, score the pork skin at 1/4-inch intervals. Lay the pork loin  butterflied side up on a work surface and  season with salt and pepper. Spread the stuffing over the pork loin, then roll up the meat, leaving the seam on top. Drape  the pork skin over the seam. Using kitchen twine, tightly tie the loin at 1-inch intervals. Season with salt and pepper, wrap in  plastic and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.  

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 475°. In a large  bowl, toss the Lady apples with the remaining 2 tablespoons each of cider vinegar  and olive oil.

Step 4    

Unwrap the pork and transfer skin side up to a rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 20 minutes, until the skin is browned and bubbly. Reduce the oven temperature to 325° and roast for 25 minutes more. Scatter the Lady apples around the pork and scrape any liquid from the bowl over them. Continue to roast the pork for about 20 minutes longer, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the meat registers 140°. 

Step 5    

Transfer the pork to a cutting board and set the apples on a platter. Scrape the pan drippings into a small bowl. Let the pork rest for 15 minutes, then discard the strings. Thickly slice the pork and transfer to the platter. Drizzle with the pan drippings and pumpkin seed oil and serve.

Make Ahead

The pork can be prepared through Step 3 and refrigerated overnight. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up