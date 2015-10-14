Escarole and Golden Beet Salad with Toasted Hazelnuts
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Justin Chapple
November 2015

This superfresh, crunchy salad stars very thinly sliced golden beets, which have a sweet, earthy flavor. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup hazelnuts
  • 1 medium shallot, minced
  • 1/4 cup Champagne vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Two 1 1/4-pound heads of escarole, white and light green leaves only, torn
  • 1/2 pound small golden beets, peeled and very thinly sliced or julienned
  • 3/4 cup snipped chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until fragrant and lightly browned. Transfer the hazelnuts to a kitchen towel and rub them together in the towel to release the skins. Let the hazelnuts cool, then coarsely chop.

Step 2    

In a serving bowl, whisk the shallot with the vinegar, honey and mustard. Gradually whisk in the olive oil and season the dressing with salt and pepper. Add the escarole, beets, chives and toasted hazelnuts and toss well. Season with salt and pepper, toss again and serve.  

