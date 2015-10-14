Escarole and Golden Beet Salad with Toasted Hazelnuts

This superfresh, crunchy salad stars very thinly sliced golden beets, which have a sweet, earthy flavor. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until fragrant and lightly browned. Transfer the hazelnuts to a kitchen towel and rub them together in the towel to release the skins. Let the hazelnuts cool, then coarsely chop.
In a serving bowl, whisk the shallot with the vinegar, honey and mustard. Gradually whisk in the olive oil and season the dressing with salt and pepper. Add the escarole, beets, chives and toasted hazelnuts and toss well. Season with salt and pepper, toss again and serve.
