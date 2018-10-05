Carioca Quencher
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cocktail
November 2018

While the late, great Julia Child was cooking in the kitchen, her husband, Paul Child, put his mind to creating cocktails behind the bar. Falling between a tiki drink and a Rum Collins, this highball by Paul Child originally called for Tom Collins mix, a sweet-and-sour carbonated mixer popular in midcentury cocktails. We’ve updated it with contemporary ingredients. 

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) dark rum
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon sweetened lime juice (such as Rose’s)
  • 1 tablespoon (1/2 ounce) apricot liqueur
  • Crushed ice
  • Club soda
  • 3 drops Angostura bitters

How to Make It

Step

Pour rum, lemon juice, sweetened lime juice, and apricot liqueur into a mixing glass; fill with ice. Using a bar spoon, stir until outside of glass is frosty, about 30 seconds; strain into a chilled highball glass filled with crushed ice. Top with a splash of club soda and bitters.

