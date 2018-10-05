Carioca Quencher

Christopher Testani
While the late, great Julia Child was cooking in the kitchen, her husband, Paul Child, put his mind to creating cocktails behind the bar. Falling between a tiki drink and a Rum Collins, this highball by Paul Child originally called for Tom Collins mix, a sweet-and-sour carbonated mixer popular in midcentury cocktails. We’ve updated it with contemporary ingredients.
Pour rum, lemon juice, sweetened lime juice, and apricot liqueur into a mixing glass; fill with ice. Using a bar spoon, stir until outside of glass is frosty, about 30 seconds; strain into a chilled highball glass filled with crushed ice. Top with a splash of club soda and bitters.
