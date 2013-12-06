The origin of this classic rum cocktail is one of the great debates in tikidom. Both Ernest Beaumont-Gantt (a.k.a. "Donn Beach," the father of tiki culture) and Trader Vic founder Victor Bergeron lay claim to its invention. This version borrows from Beaumont-Gantt's recipe, which adds dashes of Pernod and Angostura bitters for complexity. More Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add 1 ounce of the dark rum and the white rum, lime juice, curaçao, bitters and Pernod; shake well. Strain into a rocks glass filled with cracked ice. Float the remaining dark rum on top. Garnish with the pineapple, cherry and mint sprig.
Notes
