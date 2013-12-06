Mai Tai
Nick Fauchald
November 2008

The origin of this classic rum cocktail is one of the great debates in tikidom. Both Ernest Beaumont-Gantt (a.k.a. "Donn Beach," the father of tiki culture) and Trader Vic founder Victor Bergeron lay claim to its invention. This version borrows from Beaumont-Gantt's recipe, which adds dashes of Pernod and Angostura bitters for complexity. More Classic Cocktails

Ingredients

  • Pineapple wedge, cherry and mint sprig, for garnish
  • 1 dash Pernod
  • 1 cup cracked ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces dark rum, such as Meyer's Plantation
  • 1/2 ounce orange curaçao
  • Ice cubes
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 ounce white rum
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters

How to Make It

Step

Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add 1 ounce of the dark rum and the white rum, lime juice, curaçao, bitters and Pernod; shake well. Strain into a rocks glass filled with cracked ice. Float the remaining dark rum on top. Garnish with the pineapple, cherry and mint sprig.

Notes

Buy the ingredients on Drizly and have them delivered in under an hour. Find out if they operate near you.

