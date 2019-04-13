Strawberry Daiquiri 
Victor Protasio
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Chuck A. Rivera Rodriguez
May 2019

The best strawberry daiquiri is bright and full-flavored but never too sweet, balancing juicy berries and tart lime. This recipe from Chuck A. Rivera Rodriguez at JungleBird in San Juan, Puerto Rico, ups the aromatic with a no-cook syrup made with mashed strawberries and fragrant lime peel.

Ingredients

  • 3 limes
  • 1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) white rum
  • Fresh strawberry and lime wheel, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a vegetable peeler, remove green lime peels in strips, being careful to avoid white pith. Place peels in a large bowl. Juice limes, and set aside juice.

Step 2    

Add strawberries and juiced limes to bowl with lime peels. Add sugar, and muddle to crush fruit. Let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, until sugar is completely dissolved, about 1 hour. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer, and discard solids. (You will have about 1 3/4 cups strawberry mixture.) Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up 1 week.

Step 3    

To make 1 drink, combine white rum, 2 tablespoons reserved lime juice, and 1 1/2 tablespoons strawberry mixture in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice; cover and shake until well chilled, about 12 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with strawberry and lime wheel.

