The best strawberry daiquiri is bright and full-flavored but never too sweet, balancing juicy berries and tart lime. This recipe from Chuck A. Rivera Rodriguez at JungleBird in San Juan, Puerto Rico, ups the aromatic with a no-cook syrup made with mashed strawberries and fragrant lime peel.
How to Make It
Using a vegetable peeler, remove green lime peels in strips, being careful to avoid white pith. Place peels in a large bowl. Juice limes, and set aside juice.
Add strawberries and juiced limes to bowl with lime peels. Add sugar, and muddle to crush fruit. Let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, until sugar is completely dissolved, about 1 hour. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer, and discard solids. (You will have about 1 3/4 cups strawberry mixture.) Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up 1 week.
To make 1 drink, combine white rum, 2 tablespoons reserved lime juice, and 1 1/2 tablespoons strawberry mixture in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice; cover and shake until well chilled, about 12 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with strawberry and lime wheel.