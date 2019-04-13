Strawberry Daiquiri 

Using a vegetable peeler, remove green lime peels in strips, being careful to avoid white pith. Place peels in a large bowl. Juice limes, and set aside juice.

Step 2

Add strawberries and juiced limes to bowl with lime peels. Add sugar, and muddle to crush fruit. Let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, until sugar is completely dissolved, about 1 hour. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer, and discard solids. (You will have about 1 3/4 cups strawberry mixture.) Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up 1 week.