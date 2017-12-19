Negroni and Tonic
Peter Frank Edwards
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 cocktail
Brooks Reitz
January 2018

This twist on a gin and tonic gets a bitter kick from Campari and grapefruit peel.  Slideshow: More Gin Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • Ice 
  • 1 ounce Jack Rudy Classic Tonic Syrup (see Note) 
  • 1/2 ounce gin 
  • 1/2 ounce sweet vermouth 
  • 1/2 ounce Campari 
  • Soda water 
  • 1 large strip of grapefruit zest 

How to Make It

Step

Fill a chilled collins glass with ice. Add the tonic syrup, gin, vermouth, and Campari and  stir well. Top with soda water, garnish with the grapefruit  zest, and serve.

Notes

Zippy Jack Rudy Classic Tonic Syrup is a concentrated blend of quinine, sugar, lemongrass, and orange peel.

