Negroni and Tonic

Peter Frank Edwards
This twist on a gin and tonic gets a bitter kick from Campari and grapefruit peel. Slideshow: More Gin Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Fill a chilled collins glass with ice. Add the tonic syrup, gin, vermouth, and Campari and stir well. Top with soda water, garnish with the grapefruit zest, and serve.
Notes
Zippy Jack Rudy Classic Tonic Syrup is a concentrated blend of quinine, sugar, lemongrass, and orange peel.
