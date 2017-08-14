Lavender Gin Cocktail
Julian Broad
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 cocktail
Food & Wine
September 2017

This spritzy, floral cocktail from La Granja in Ibiza, Spain, will make anyone a gin drinker. The lavender plays perfectly with a botanical-forward gin, and a touch of lime juice and agave round the whole thing out. This is definitely the new drink of summer.  Slideshow: More Gin Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons dried lavender buds 
  • 1 cup boiling water 
  • 2 ounces tonic water, preferably Fever-Tree 
  • 1 ounce dry gin
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice, plus 1 lime wedge for garnish 
  • 1/2 ounce agave syrup 
  • Ice 
  • 1 lavender sprig, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place the dried lavender buds in a small heatproof bowl. Pour the boiling water over the top and let steep for 30 minutes. Strain the lavender infusion through a fine sieve set over a small bowl; discard the solids. Cover and refrigerate until cold.

Step 2    

In a rocks glass, stir the tonic with the gin, lime juice, agave and 1/2 ounce of the lavender infusion. Fill the glass with ice, garnish with the lime wedge and lavender sprig and serve. Use the remaining lavender infusion to make more cocktails.

Make Ahead

The lavender infusion can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

