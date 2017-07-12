Kale Juice
Justin Chapple / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : One 16-ounce juice
Anna Painter

We like our green juices with a kick, so we add ginger and a slice of jalapeño to this one. Not sure about the spice? This juice is equally delicious without the chile pepper. Slideshow: More Kale Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small lemon, scrubbed
  • One medium bunch of curly kale, stemmed
  • 3 Persian cucumbers
  • One 1-inch piece peeled fresh ginger
  • 3/4 cup cilantro leaves
  • 1/4-inch jalapeño piece (optional)
  • Kosher salt
  • Ice, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Using a small sharp knife, peel the lemon, removing all of the bitter white pith. In an electric juicer, juice the kale with the lemon, cucumbers, ginger, cilantro and, if using, the jalapeño. Season the juice with a pinch of salt and serve over ice.

Make Ahead

The juice can be refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up