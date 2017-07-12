Kale Juice

Justin Chapple / Food & Wine
We like our green juices with a kick, so we add ginger and a slice of jalapeño to this one. Not sure about the spice? This juice is equally delicious without the chile pepper. Slideshow: More Kale Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Using a small sharp knife, peel the lemon, removing all of the bitter white pith. In an electric juicer, juice the kale with the lemon, cucumbers, ginger, cilantro and, if using, the jalapeño. Season the juice with a pinch of salt and serve over ice.
Make Ahead
The juice can be refrigerated overnight.
