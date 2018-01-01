Cold brew, pourover, Aeropress, Chemex—we could go on. But no matter how you brew your coffee—and these days there are at least half a dozen ways—one thing’s for sure: coffee has become an ingredient that garners serious respect. If you need more proof that coffee isn’t just a jolt of caffeine, try using it the next time you cook. Its complex, floral-yet-earthy flavor can take a dish to the next level (Mocha Walnut Cake and Coffee-rubbed Prime Rib, we’re looking at you). Our handy F&W coffee guide covers coffee from bean to cocktail bar (Caffè Romano Martini, anyone?). Check out our coffee geek’s guide to buying beans, our recipes for coffee-infused dishes and, most importantly, a play-by-play on how to roast that perfect cup.