Cantaloupe Juice with Ginger and Lime
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes two 8-ounce drinks
Emily Tylman
August 2016

Use the ripest cantaloupe you can find for his juice from the Food & Wine Test Kitchen. Freezing the fruit before juicing it adds body to the drink. Slideshow: More Summer Drinks

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chopped cantaloupe
  • 2 cups chopped pineapple
  • 2-inch piece of fresh ginger
  • 1/2 lime

How to Make It

Step 1    

On a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spread the cantaloupe and pineapple in an even layer and freeze until just frozen, about 30 minutes.

Step 2    

In an electric juicer, juice the frozen fruit with the ginger and lime. Serve immediately.

