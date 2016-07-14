Cantaloupe Juice with Ginger and Lime

© Con Poulos
Use the ripest cantaloupe you can find for his juice from the Food & Wine Test Kitchen. Freezing the fruit before juicing it adds body to the drink. Slideshow: More Summer Drinks
How to Make It
Step 1
On a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spread the cantaloupe and pineapple in an even layer and freeze until just frozen, about 30 minutes.
Step 2
In an electric juicer, juice the frozen fruit with the ginger and lime. Serve immediately.
