Michael Symon's Super Bowl Party

Most crab dips are full of mayonnaise, but Michael Symon’s lighter version is more like a salsa since it’s prepared without mayo and laced with flecks of shallot, cilantro, jalapeño and red bell pepper. “Although I love mayo,” he says, “I’m not a fan of it with crab, since it tends to muddle the flavor. If I’m spending big bucks on crab, I want it to be the star.”