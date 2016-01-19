Blini
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
September 2014

These little pancakes are just as great with chopped, hard-boiled eggs as they are with fancy caviar.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons buckwheat or rye flour
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup whole milk
  • 1 large egg, separated
  • 2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter, plus more for cooking
  • Sour cream
  • Dill fronds
  • Caviar (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, whisk together the flours, sugar, soda, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Whisk in the milk and the egg yolk. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg white until it holdS soft peaks. Gently fold the egg white into the batter until combined. Fold the 2 tablespoons melted butter into the batter.

Step 2    

In a large heavy cast iron or non-stick skillet, heat about 1/2 tablespoon of butter over medium heat until hot. Working in batches, spoon level 1 tablespoons of the batter (about 6 at a time) into the skillet and cook until bubbly and dry on top, about 1 minute. Flip the blini and cook until golden on the bottoms, about 45 seconds more. Transfer the blini to a serving platter and repeat with the remaining batter.

Step 3    

Serve the blini with sour cream, dill, and caviar, if using.

