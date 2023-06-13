These Razor-Sharp Zwilling Knives Cut Steak 'Like Butter,’ and They’re Nearly 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

Grab a set in time for Father’s Day

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

ZWILLING Razor-Sharp Steak Knives set Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

A nice juicy steak sitting on a plate in front of you deserves a razor-sharp knife to slice through it cleanly and evenly. It’s so satisfying using one that cuts well. There are no ragged, torn pieces, just smooth bite-size pieces of tender beef to enjoy.

A good set of steak knives that last and cut through steak easily are a necessity for any meat lover and these Zwilling ones are top-of-the-line. Not only are these nearly 40% off, but if you’re a Prime member and you get them today, they’ll arrive just in time for Father’s Day. 

Amazon ZWILLING Razor-Sharp Steak Knives set

Amazon

To buy: Zwilling Steak Knives, Set of 8, $55 (originally $85) at amazon.com

Each knife in this set of eight sports a 4-inch serrated blade made of durable stainless steel that slices through meat effortlessly. The handles are also made of stainless steel, giving the knives an elegant design. These Zwilling steak knives are suitable for any occasion whether it’s a family gathering or a more formal dinner. 

The knives are well-balanced, and the handles are ergonomically shaped and fit the hand well and comfortably. They come in their own specially-made wooden box and each knife has a separate slot to fit securely and safely when not being used. The knives clean easily by hand using warm soapy water and should be completely dry before putting in their case. Note that the brand does not recommend putting these in the dishwasher.

But it’s the quality, design, and sharpness that has shoppers in love with them, as these knives have over 1,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “They are high quality, extremely sharp (cut my steak like butter), and look beautiful as part of a place setting.” They add that “the storage box is an added bonus.” 

Another shopper highly recommends these knives saying that they are “sturdy, and easy to hold and use.” They “cut even tough meat with very little force,” they add. Several shoppers have given them as gifts too, with one shopper writing, “Wooden case is perfect, looks great and is a very nice touch, especially if giving these as a gift.”

Grab a set of these Zwilling steak knives today while they’re on sale for just $55 at Amazon for the ultimate gift for your dad on his special day. 

At the time of publishing the price was $55.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Beach Essentials Storefront Tout
Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Beach Essentials Storefront Has Everything You Need to Hit the Sand, with Deals Up to 50% Off
I Was in Italy for Two Weeks and I Immediately Bought This Now-On-Sale Nespresso When I Got Back Tout
This Now On-Sale Nespresso Machine Makes the Only Coffee That's Better Than the Cups I Had in Italy
Snake River Farms Fathers Day Tout
The Secret to My Husband’s Juicy Steaks Is This Brand’s Flavorful Cuts, and They’re on Sale Ahead of Father’s Day
Related Articles
Amazon Last Minute Father's Day Gifts Tout
Hurry! Amazon Still Has Great Deals on Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts, and Prices Start at Just $13
This Top-Rated Chefâs Knife Is âRazor Sharp,â and Itâs Only $30 Tout
This Top-Rated Chef’s Knife Is ‘Razor Sharp,’ and It’s Only $30
Cuisinart Steak Knife One Off
Steak Knives Are More Versatile Than You Think, so Snag This Cuisinart Set While It's 44% Off
7 Food and Drink Gifts Your Dad Will Love This Fatherâs Day, According to Our Editors Tout
7 Food and Drink Gifts Your Dad Will Love This Father’s Day, According to Our Editors
Best Deals Happening This June on Amazon Tout
Lodge, Ninja, and More Top Kitchen Brands Are Nearly 70% Off at Amazon—These Are the Deals to Grab
Shun Knives Sale Tout
Don’t Wait: These Shun Knives Are All Under $150 Thanks to Amazon’s Surprise Sale
Amazons 2023 Fathers Day Gift Guide Is Here These Are the Best Kitchen Picks Tout
Amazon's Just Dropped Its Father's Day Gift Guide—These Are the Best Kitchen Picks
Best Member-Only Weekend Deals Tout
Don’t Miss Out: Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These 10 Kitchen Deals That Start at Just $7
Best Grilling Tools
I Cook Steak Once a Week in the Summer, and I Use These 7 Products Every Time
Target Zwilling Blender Sale Tout
Zwilling's Personal Blender Has Razor-Sharp Blades That Shoppers Call 'So Powerful,' and It's Now 41% Off
Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven Tout
Huckberry Has an Incredible Father’s Day Gift Selection, and These Are the 8 Best
Yeti Cast Iron Skillet
Yeti Just Launched the Most Expensive Cast Iron Skillet We’ve Ever Seen
Williams Sonoma Sale Round Up Tout
Hurry: Williams Sonoma Is Still Taking Up to 50% Off Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and More After Memorial Day Weekend
Shop Our F&W Faves at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen
Snake River Farms Fathers Day Tout
The Secret to My Husband’s Juicy Steaks Is This Brand’s Flavorful Cuts, and They’re on Sale Ahead of Father’s Day
If You're Short on Counter Space, This 'Genius' Dish Drying Mat-Rack Combo Is Just $14 tout
If You're Short on Counter Space, This Clever Dish Drying Mat-Rack Combo Is Just $14