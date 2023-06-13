What to Buy Trending Products & Deals These Razor-Sharp Zwilling Knives Cut Steak 'Like Butter,’ and They’re Nearly 40% Off at Amazon Right Now Grab a set in time for Father’s Day By Sharon Lockley Sharon Lockley Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 13, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland A nice juicy steak sitting on a plate in front of you deserves a razor-sharp knife to slice through it cleanly and evenly. It’s so satisfying using one that cuts well. There are no ragged, torn pieces, just smooth bite-size pieces of tender beef to enjoy. A good set of steak knives that last and cut through steak easily are a necessity for any meat lover and these Zwilling ones are top-of-the-line. Not only are these nearly 40% off, but if you’re a Prime member and you get them today, they’ll arrive just in time for Father’s Day. Amazon To buy: Zwilling Steak Knives, Set of 8, $55 (originally $85) at amazon.com Each knife in this set of eight sports a 4-inch serrated blade made of durable stainless steel that slices through meat effortlessly. The handles are also made of stainless steel, giving the knives an elegant design. These Zwilling steak knives are suitable for any occasion whether it’s a family gathering or a more formal dinner. The knives are well-balanced, and the handles are ergonomically shaped and fit the hand well and comfortably. They come in their own specially-made wooden box and each knife has a separate slot to fit securely and safely when not being used. The knives clean easily by hand using warm soapy water and should be completely dry before putting in their case. Note that the brand does not recommend putting these in the dishwasher. But it’s the quality, design, and sharpness that has shoppers in love with them, as these knives have over 1,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “They are high quality, extremely sharp (cut my steak like butter), and look beautiful as part of a place setting.” They add that “the storage box is an added bonus.” Another shopper highly recommends these knives saying that they are “sturdy, and easy to hold and use.” They “cut even tough meat with very little force,” they add. Several shoppers have given them as gifts too, with one shopper writing, “Wooden case is perfect, looks great and is a very nice touch, especially if giving these as a gift.” Grab a set of these Zwilling steak knives today while they’re on sale for just $55 at Amazon for the ultimate gift for your dad on his special day. At the time of publishing the price was $55. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Beach Essentials Storefront Has Everything You Need to Hit the Sand, with Deals Up to 50% Off This Now On-Sale Nespresso Machine Makes the Only Coffee That's Better Than the Cups I Had in Italy The Secret to My Husband’s Juicy Steaks Is This Brand’s Flavorful Cuts, and They’re on Sale Ahead of Father’s Day