Zwilling Just Discounted My Favorite Nonstick Skillet, Plus 10 Other Easy-to-Clean Pans Up to 54% Off

Zwilling pans are easily the best I have ever used. I’ve been using the 10-inch aluminum nonstick skillet for around three years now, and can say with authority that the nonstick coating is incredibly durable.

I appreciate the versatility of the Zwilling pans because they cut down on the overall amount of cookware I need to own. I have prepared cheesy and acidic pasta sauces, fried tofu, seared pork chops, and reheated chicken breast for my toddler in my Zwilling skillet.

These pans are so satisfyingly easy to clean. Just rinse the inside with hot water once it’s cooled down and wipe it down with the soft side of a sponge. Right now, several of these pans are on sale for up to 54% off at Zwilling, and you need to grab at least one while they’re still available.

The Best Zwilling Pan Deals

Zwilling cookware heats quickly and distributes heat well across the cooking surface so that your food cooks evenly. The nonstick coating doesn't vent toxic fumes into your kitchen, and the durable construction is scratch-resistant.

To buy: Stainless Steel 9.5-Inch Saute Pan, $80 (originally $137) at zwilling.com

Thanks to its high, straight sides, this type of pan does so much more than saute vegetables. You can sear and brown meat in it, reduce or heat up sauces, and cook pasta or risotto. With more surface area, food doesn’t get overcrowded and cooks evenly.

This one is oven-safe up to 500° Fahrenheit, so you can use it to finish meat. It’s 18/10 stainless steel (which refers to 18% chromium and 10% nickel added to the steel) construction retains more luster than regular stainless steel, and makes the pan resistant to corrosion and warping. The flared rim prevents drips and spills if you're pouring sauce, and with the help of an aluminum-core, it heats up quickly.

To buy: Nonstick Aluminum 8-Inch Fry Pan, $60 (originally $100) at zwilling.com

This nonstick pan from the Vitale collection is one of the most durable pans Zwilling makes. This is especially important because it’s designed for frequent, everyday use, and the size is perfect for cooking in small portions. The Granitium nonstick coating contains ceramic particles and hardening speckles which are scratch- and wear-resistant, and even safe to use with metal utensils.

To buy: Nonstick 10-Inch Perfect Pan, $80 (originally $175) at zwilling.com

Zwilling’s Clad CFX cookware is known in particular for its even-heating capabilities. The Perfect Pan, made from this material, can perform searing, sautéing, browning, steaming, stir frying, deep frying, and any other cooking task you can imagine. The ceramic nonstick coating on this pan is built to last for years, and you can use metal utensils on it as well.

To buy: Stainless Steel 8-Inch Fry Pan, $45 (originally $81) at zwilling.com

This extra thick stainless steel pan offers a cooking surface that heats up quickly and cooks food evenly. It’s safe to use in the oven, and comes with a tempered glass lid so you can keep a close eye on your food as it cooks.

There are plenty more great pans available from Zwilling that are on sale right now. Keep scrolling to shop them all.

To buy: Nonstick 13-Inch Deep Fryer, $80 (originally $150) at zwilling.com

To buy: Nonstick 8-Inch Stainless Steel Fry Pan, $40 (originally $81) at zwilling.com

To buy: Nonstick 9.5-Inch Fry Pan with Lid Set, $65 (originally $100) at zwilling.com

To buy: Nonstick Aluminum Hard Anodized 8-Inch Fry Pan, $35 (originally $75) at zwilling.com

To buy: Stainless Steel Ceramic 8-Inch Fry Pan, $45 (originally $81) at zwilling.com

To buy: Nonstick 18/10 Stainless Steel 9.5-Inch Fry Pan with Glass Lid, $65 (originally $100) at zwilling.com

