This Zwilling Nonstick Pan Beat Out All Others in Our Omelet Tests — and It’s on Rare Sale at Target

After cracking hundreds of eggs to find the best overall, this pan reigned supreme.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Published on January 5, 2023

ZWILLING Madura Plus Forged Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan tout
Photo:

Target

After a holiday season filled with sauteing, baking, and roasting, (and eating), your cookware collection is ready for an overhaul. All kitchens should be stocked with a quality nonstick pan, perfect for scrambling eggs, searing fish, and other everyday cooking tasks — without the inevitable stuck-on mess. And just in time for the new year, our editor-favorite nonstick pan is on sale at Target. 

In order to test nonstick pans thoroughly, we cooked omelets in each of them — 68, to be exact — and the Zwilling Madura Plus 11-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan was the slickest of the bunch. Our editors found that “pancakes slid around easily without the help of a spatula,” and that salmon “seared beautifully without sticking.” They even melted marshmallows in it to see if it would be easy to clean, and it was. 

ZWILLING Madura Plus Forged Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan

Target

To buy: Zwilling Madura Plus 11-Inch Deep Nonstick Fry Pan, $80 (originally $100) at target.com

But there are two things beyond slickness that really help this nonstick pan stand out from the pack. The first is its durability. When you’re shopping for a nonstick pan, most have a coating that will prevent food from burning onto the surface for a month or two — but this one stays nonstick for much longer. The coating is durable enough to withstand metal utensils, according to the brand, and is dishwasher safe, too. 

Durability is important, but when looking for a quality nonstick, you also want to keep versatility top of mind, and this pan excels in that category as well. Our testers loved that the Zwilling  had deeper sides than most, which allows you to braise and fry in it as well as the typical nonstick tasks, like flipping delicate crepes or cooking cheesy quesadillas to melty perfection.

All in all, this nonstick frying pan from Zwilling is top of its class. And when pieces of cookware are engineered this well, they rarely go on sale. Snap up this frying pan while it’s still on sale at Target today. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

