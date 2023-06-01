Zwilling's Personal Blender Has Razor-Sharp Blades That Shoppers Call 'So Powerful,' and It's Now 41% Off

It's compact and stylish too.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Published on June 1, 2023

Target Zwilling Blender Sale Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Target

If you’re someone who often finds themselves making shakes, smoothies, and sauces, having a reliable blender is a must. And if you are often prepping those things to enjoy solo, a personal-sized blender is an efficient, easy, and space-saving way to get started.

For a sturdy, dependable option with a compact design that’s ideal for individual portions, the Zwilling Enfinigy 20-Ounce Personal Blender offers convenience and blending innovation. Best of all,  right now you can get it for 41% off at Target. 

ZWILLING Enfinigy Personal Blender

Target

To buy: Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender, $100 (originally $170) at target.com

The Enfinigy blender is just under 5 pounds and made with a stainless steel base and Zwilling’s signature razor sharp cross blades designed with serrated piranha teeth for blending, shredding, and more. The sleek design is easy to navigate with a simple on and off button and two settings — smoothie and pulse. The blender’s 20-ounce, BPA-free jar is made of a shatter-proof and cold-resistant Tritan plastic, and comes with a handy drinking lid that turns the multi-purpose part into a spill-proof, on-the-go container. 

The technology continues through the blender’s locking safety feature that prevents it from starting until the lid is secured, and it will automatically shut off if the lid is removed while the appliance is turned on and blending. Adding to this design is the option to download Zwilling’s Culinary World app by scanning the QR code on the packaging. This opens up a database of recipes, including options like purees, chunky salsas, and protein-packed smoothies. 

Shoppers were surprised by how quiet the Zwilling Enfinigy is while in use, with one reviewer also sharing that it’s “simple to use” and that the “cleanup is super easy” since it’s dishwasher-safe. They added that it “makes thick, perfectly blended smoothies.” 

Another shopper  said the blender not only “looks beautiful on the counter” but that it “functions like a champ.” A third customer also likes that it has a “portable container built right in,” noting that it’s “so powerful and the perfect size for any kitchen” since it “fits neatly” into any cabinet.

Upgrade your blender with the compact yet strong Zwilling Enfinigy 20-ounce Personal Blender while it’s 41% off. 

