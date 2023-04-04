I love how cute my ceramic spoon rest looks on my counter, but I’ll be honest: When I’m cooking, it’s not exactly practical. It’s too compact to catch splatters, especially when I’m making pasta sauce, and it only fits one spoon at a time, so I always end up balancing a spatula or a ladle on a nearby cup. Sure, a spot where you can place your spoon before moving on to the next cooking task is invaluable — but not all spoon rests are created equal.

It’s no secret that ceramic spoon rests tend to get caked and crusted with food. Even if you’re sparing your counter the mess, it often takes some elbow grease to get the spoon rest clean. And even worse, it can break easily if you’re not careful and only fits one utensil at a time. This silicone spoon rest with 25,600 perfect ratings on Amazon offers a sturdy and easy-to-clean design — and you can grab it for just $9 right now.

Closer to a drip pad than a spoon rest, this handy square-shaped gadget measures 5.5-by 5.5- by 1.6-inches. There are slots for four large utensils, which could include a pair of tongs, a basting brush, and a slotted spoon. The sturdy silicone material is heat-resistant so you can keep it near the stove.

The raised edges on the drip pad help catch oil and sauce splatters, and it also helps keep any kitchen tools that you might be using for a recipe all in one place and within easy reach. It’s easy to clean — you can just pop it in the dishwasher whenever it starts to look dirty. And when it comes to finding one that matches your kitchen decor, you have options: It comes in 31 colors, including magenta, orange, light pink, and lemon yellow.

Shoppers expressed surprise that they became obsessed with this useful little tool after buying it. “I can't believe I spent money on this luxurious boondoggle of a kitchen thing, but after having had it all this time, I have no regrets,” wrote one reviewer, while another commented that, “My husband was not at all sure I needed this, but now he absolutely loves it.”

Another reviewer was impressed by how durable this spoon rest is, writing that “it will not bend under heavy metal cooking tools and is so easy to toss in the dishwasher to clean.”

If you’ve been looking for a sturdy spoon rest that also keeps you organized, grab this silicone drip pad. For just $9, now is the perfect time to grab one for your kitchen, and you might even want to pick one up for your grill, too.

At the time of publishing, the price was $9.

