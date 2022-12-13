I Never Wanted a Rice Cooker — Now I’m Not Sure I Could Live Without One

And it’s almost 20% off at Amazon right now.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team.
Published on December 13, 2022

Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker
I never wanted a rice cooker. In fact, I came up with every excuse not to avoid getting one. I alleged it was an unnecessary kitchen item, insisted that I didn’t really eat that much rice anyway, and railed against it being a single-task piece of equipment. Then, last year, to my shock and surprise, I received a rice cooker for Christmas. 

I’m glad to report that not only has it been one of the best gifts I’ve ever received, I can proudly say I’ve used it at least three times a week since getting it. If you’re in the market for a rice cooker, and even if you’re not, right now Amazon is taking almost 20% off the best one money can buy.

If you’re not convinced that you need a rice cooker, buckle up. This little machine improved my quality of life (and rice) dramatically. It has made me appreciate the simpler things in life, like how great a perfectly cooked bowl of grains can be. 

Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker

Amazon


To buy: Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker, $129 with coupon (originally $158) at amazon.com

While you can cook rice on the stovetop, nothing will beat the rice that comes out of this machine. Each batch is easy to make. With just the press of a button, you can cook just about any type of rice, from white, to jasmine, to sushi, to brown rice in about 60 minutes. If that sounds like a long time, think of it this way: You don’t have to monitor the rice while it’s being cooked. Instead, you can take the dog for a walk, or run a quick errand and come back to the aroma of freshly cooked, still-warm rice. 

This cooker offers versatility, too. I can broil salmon and serve it over a perfect bed of fluffy rice. If I have leftovers, and I usually do, fried rice is an easy main course the very next day. And beyond all of the meals you might not realize rely on rice, there are also plenty of variations you can play with inside the machine. For example, you can add miso, or steam some vegetables inside the cooker along with the rice. It may seem like all it does is cook rice, but in reality, the opportunities are endless.

RELATED: Oprah’s 2022 Favorite Things List Has Over 100 Picks —These Are the 10 Best Food and Kitchen Items

But don’t just take my word for it. This machine has over 4,600 perfect ratings. One reviewer, like me, wonders why they never invested in one before, writing it’s “so easy to use and much better than any pressure cooker or pot method.” Another shopper adds that “it will last you 20 years. My mother's was purchased in the late 2000s, and she still uses it.” 

While I can’t say mine has lasted 20 years quite yet, I’ll know I will want to use it for that long. And the fact that this same cooker hasn’t been improved upon in 20 years speaks volumes. It’s hard to meddle with perfect rice after all. So grab this rice cooker while it’s still almost 20% off at Amazon. 

