I grew up eating rice with dinner almost every night, but my dad always made it on the stove in a metal sauce pot. I never imagined that I would need or even want a fancy rice cooker with a lot of buttons and special settings. The most complicated device I ever let myself use was an Aroma one-touch rice cooker; it turned one with the flip of one switch and took about 15 minutes to prepare a full pot of rice. But when Zojirushi sent me its latest induction rice cooker, my entire mindset about how to make rice shifted.

I’ve been using the Zojirushi induction rice cooker and warmer for about a month now, and I’ll never go back to a one-touch rice cooker. The Aroma rice cooker that I used does make good rice, and the big upside of an appliance like that one is that it's fast, but there’s just no comparing it to the results of the Zojirushi.

Zojiruishi Induction Rice Cooker and Warmer

What sets the newest Zojirushi rice cooker apart from the brand’s older models is that it features a setting for steaming vegetables (and comes with a steamer basket), as well as a self-cleaning function. In total, there are 11 settings: white rice, quick white rice, Jasmine rice, quick Jasmine rice, mixed rice, sushi rice, congee, brown rice, GABA brown (otherwise known as germinated brown rice), steel cut oatmeal, quinoa, and steam.

And the rice cooker itself has been redesigned: The body is square and the top is flat rather than rounded, which makes it a little bit easier to store on the counter or inside a cabinet.

Now here is where it gets slightly complicated: Zojirushi makes fuzzy logic rice cookers, which can make slight adjustments to temperature according to the type and amount of rice in the pot throughout the cooking process. And this new Zojirushi rice cooker takes its technology to the next level by using induction heating. A rice cooker like the Aroma merely heats a plate at the bottom of the pot, whereas the induction method heats the entire inner pot, which is really the only way to guarantee evenly cooked rice. The result is soft and fluffy rice every time — never mushy clumps, or hard and overcooked grains.

Food & Wine / Elisabeth Sherman

One possible downside of this advanced technology, depending on your outlook, is that it takes 50 minutes to cook a pot of rice — 30 minutes if you use the quick setting. If you eat rice everyday, or even three times a week, this shouldn’t be a deterrent, because you already understand the value of a well-cooked pot of rice. But for people who eat rice less frequently, the long cooking times might be a dealbreaker.

At $345, it’s got a higher price tag than the average one-touch cooker — however it is in line with higher-end models which tend to be in the range of $170 to as much as $400. But that price tag is due to its numerous settings, its versatility in terms of the types of grains it can cook, and the technology that allows it to cook rice to cloud-like perfection every time. Zojirushi rice cookers can last a decade at least, whereas less expensive rice cookers are made of flimsier materials that can be damaged easily, so it's essentially a one-time expense.

Food & Wine / Elisabeth Sherman

I’m here to tell you as a person with a hectic schedule, a toddler, and what feels like too few hours in the day, that this appliance is a worthwhile investment, even if you only eat rice once a week. It produces flawless, fluffy grains that are well worth the wait, with near-zero effort on your part. All you have to do is remember to cook the rice in advance of dinner — you can set yourself a reminder or an alarm if need be.

What I usually do is after I’m done with my workday at 5 p.m., I rinse and clean a cup of rice (I highly recommend taking the extra five minutes to complete this step; it results in tastier rice) directly inside the cook pot and place it inside the rice cooker. The control panel is easy to use: just press the “menu” button until the black arrow in the screen hits your setting of choice (it plays “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” to indicate the cooking process has begun which adds significantly to its appeal).

From there, I go about my other chores and tasks until the ding to indicate its finished — it is the zenith of a set it and forget it appliance. You don’t need to monitor its progress, stir, or taste test while it's cooking. The “keep warm” setting maintains the temperature of the rice until I’m ready to serve dinner, but it can keep rice fresh and safe to eat for up to 12 hours. And its steam setting is equally indispensable for cooking frozen vegetables — just dump a bag of broccoli or peas into the steam tray, and 40 minutes later you’ve got an easy dinner side dish. Whatever happens inside that black box is magical, but I don’t question it because it works.

The Zojirushi induction rice cooker is easily one of the most practical appliances I have ever used. It hasn’t failed me yet, and despite its advanced technology, using it is intuitive and uncomplicated. I recommend it to anyone who wants to take all the guesswork out of cooking rice, and make it the easiest part of your day.

At the time of publishing, the price was $345.

