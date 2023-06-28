Meet Zeus, the Biggest Bottle of Sparkling Wine Ever

Champagne comes in many shapes and sizes. Although a standard bottle contains exactly 750ml of the liquid, if you’ve ever been to a nightclub you know that magnums are a thing — and quite a coveted thing, at that. While the 1.5-liter upgrade might seem impressive enough, there are actually more than a dozen formats even larger than that, ranging all the way up to 30 liters in size. That latter comically colossal vessel is known as a Melchizedek, and it holds a whopping 40 bottles worth of bubbles — 240 glasses of wine in total. For years it has stood tall as the undisputed king of the sparkling wine space race. Until today.

Make room for a new champion, as French winemaker Luc Belaire has just announced the release of Zeus. It will now assume the mantle of “World’s Largest Bottle of Bubbly,” encapsulating 45 liters of liquid. Just how big is that exactly? Well, the simple act of pouring it requires three grown humans to achieve; it weighs a whopping 160 pounds when filled.

Sovereign Brands

Designing it was nothing short of an engineering marvel. It didn’t happen overnight, either. According to the brand, the bottle took seven years to construct and involved the enlistment of aerospace engineers. That’s because it’s crafted from high-tech steel as opposed to glass. The design insulates the bottle from extreme temperatures and pressure, keeping the estimated 3 billion bubbles within from ever unintentionally escaping.

“Belaire Zeus stands as a testament to our ongoing pursuit of innovation,” according to Brett Berish, CEO for Sovereign Brands, the winery’s parent company. “This monumental 45-liter bottle is designed to create extraordinary experiences for our fans.”

Sovereign Brands

It might be more than just a novelty, too. Wine connoisseurs often prefer magnums over their standard-sized counterparts because the increased size means proportionally less of the juice is exposed to air inside the bottle. This, in turn, results in reduced oxidation. In other words, a Zeus could be primed to sit in the cellar for decades. Too bad only a duo of lucky customers will ever get the chance to test that theory.

Two total bottles have been produced. One is filled with Belaire’s signature Rare Rosé and the other with a demi sec. Both liquids are enduringly popular here in the U.S. Just don’t call them champagnes: they are sourced from the brand’s winery in the heart of Burgundy.

According to Berish, the bubbly behemoths are slated to go on a world tour before they see commercial release later in the year, with pricing per bottle yet to be revealed. It’s not everyday that wine bottles go on tour. And we still don’t have exact details on where they’ll be headed. But hopefully it’ll be easier to score these tickets than it is to see Taylor Swift. Not even Zeus himself is bigger than the Eras Tour.

