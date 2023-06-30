Shoppers Call These 'Super Absorbent' Dish Cloths That Are Under $1 Apiece 'Game Changers'

Drying dishes is not the most glamorous of chores. Yet, it is a necessary one. And to do it, you need kitchen towels. Ones that are soft and won’t scratch or leave filaments on our silverware or dishes are preferred.

It really doesn’t seem too much to ask for, yet some kitchen towels don’t fit these specifications. There's no need to despair, as a great option is available. According to shoppers, these Zeppoli classic kitchen towels are both super absorbent and lint-free. And right now, they’re 37% off at Amazon. Best of all, they come in a pack of 30, making them under $1 apiece.

Zeppoli Classic Kitchen Towels 30-Pack

Amazon

These kitchen towels are made from 100% natural cotton and are entirely lint-free. They are absorbent, quick-drying, soft to the touch, and won’t scratch your dishes. Paper towels can step aside as these towels are perfect for any kitchen tasks from drying the dishes, to wiping your hands after washing them, or even cleaning up spills.



They measure 14- by 25-inches and have a timeless white color and blue striped design down the middle. This style is the most discounted, although there are other colors and designs available at a higher price like gray, tan, or red-striped. While there are 30 of them in the pack (so it might take a while to use all of them) they are easy to take care of as they are machine-washable and can even be dried in the dryer.

The Zeppoli classic kitchen towels are a favorite of shoppers, raking in over 26,000 perfect five-star ratings. Shoppers love the versatility of these towels and use them in multiple ways in the kitchen. One shopper wrote, “These are our go-to towels,” and adds that they are “super absorbent.”

A second shopper called them, “The best kitchen towels ever,” and continues to say that “they are a game-changer for kitchen clean up.” Another shopper uses them for many kitchen tasks, including bread and vegetable prep. They like that the towels are “lint-free and absorbent” and say that they “use them often instead of paper towels.”

Grab a set of these kitchen towels while they’re on sale for $27 at Amazon. You’ll find so many uses for them in your kitchen.

At the time of publishing the price was $27.