Charcuterie boards combine different flavors and textures, depending on the meats and cheeses you serve, to deliver a unique experience every time. It’s no wonder they’re a hosting staple. But, without the right cheese knives, it can be a pain to maneuver your way to the perfect blissful bite.

Luckily, this set from YXChrome has you covered, with four cutting and spreading cutlery pieces that add style and functionality to your spread. The big bonus? You can snap it up for 52% off on Amazon right now, just in time for the hosting season.

Amazon

To buy: YXChrome 4-Piece Cheese Knife Set, $7 (originally $14) at amazon.com



The cheese knives set is made from professional stainless steel and designed with a sturdy wooden handle for ergonomic use. It includes four mini tools: a spade knife for hard cheeses like Parmigiano-Reggiano, a fork to break apart wedges, a narrow plane knife to slice semi-hard and soft varieties like cheddar and Brie, and a spreading knife for crumbly options like blue cheese.

With more than 1,600 perfect ratings, you can see why these knives are an Amazon bestseller. In fact, multiple shoppers say the set works perfectly with their charcuterie boards.

“I like to put out several charcuterie boards when I host cookouts,” a reviewer wrote. “This four-piece set is perfect for the meats, cheeses, and spreads I typically include on one of my boards. The edges are sharp on the slicing tools and can handle any type of cheese with ease.”

They added that the fork prongs work perfectly with meats, and that the wooden handles are sturdy enough to pick up cheese and other accompaniments. Plus, they said the set is easy to clean with just a little soap and water.

Users also note how it makes the perfect gift, with one saying they gave it to their friends who love to host wine and cheese nights, while others treated themselves. “​​They match my [charcuterie] board nicely and didn’t break the bank. They cut easily and are a piece of cake to clean,” a third wrote

Snap the YXChrome four-piece set up now while it’s just $7 at Amazon. These on-sale cheese knives will surely elevate your charcuterie board to pro-level status.

