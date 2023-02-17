Your Rescue Pet Could Become the New Cadbury Mascot

Think your pet is a star? It's time to enter the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

For the fifth year in a row, the company known for its irresistible silky, creamy chocolates is looking for its next star. But this year, it's not just looking for any pet. It's specifically looking for a rescue. And it will pay the winner (or at least the winner's human) $5,000 to appear in its ads.

It takes a special furry or scaly friend (Cadbury does not discriminate on the pet type) to capture millions of hearts. This is why Cadbury is hosting a nationwide search for shelter-adopted pets, so it can find that star-destined animal. Why rescues? According to a statement provided to Food & Wine, it was a decision made in honor of Cadbury's partnership with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

"Rescue pets bring so many smiles to people every day." Cam Bogie, senior associate brand manager of Cadbury, said. He noted, "this year's cash prize also includes an element that gives back to the organizations that support these special animals."

You heard it right, this year's commercial-winning pet will cash in on $5,000 for themselves and $5,000 for an animal shelter of their choice.

Think your pet has what it takes to be the next creme-egg-basket-carrying star? To enter, pet parents can visit CadburyTryouts.com. The submission is surprisingly simple. Just upload a photo of your pet in its cutest form while wearing those iconic Cadbury Bunny ears. The website spotlights previous submissions of adorable furry dogs, cats, bunnies, and even pigs sporting those floppy ears if you need inspiration.

Eager pet parents have until Feb. 23, 2023, to enter. The top ten finalists will be announced on Mar. 6, and fans will have until Mar. 14 to vote for their favorite cuddly creature.

Bogie added, "We're so excited to celebrate five years of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts by bringing them back in a whole new way — by shining a spotlight on rescue pets across the nation."

