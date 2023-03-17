This Innovative Freezer Gadget Is a Meal Prep and Organizational Wonder—and It’s Only $20

It’s a tale as old as time: You make too much soup, so you go to pop it in your freezer, but the freezer’s full. After rummaging through icy items, you finally find some space, but a day later, it’s buried and you forget the soup is there. It takes a year, but you finally clean your freezer out, only to toss it.

If you’re tired of the waste, and of having an unorganized freezer, it’s time you checked out this $20 find at Amazon. Not only will it keep your valuable sauces and soups safe and secure, it will even help you streamline your freezer in the process.

Amazon

To buy: YouCopia 2-Pack Freezer Food Block Maker, $20 at amazon.com

The YouCopia Freezer Food Block Maker is like an ice cube mold, but for soup, sauces, or stocks. To use it, you put a plastic quart bag inside the plastic molds, kind of like a trash bin, and fill it up with your liquid of choice. Then you seal the bag, pop it in the freezer, and keep it there as long as you need to. Once it’s frozen, remove the bag from the container, and it’ll be shaped like a 2-inch brick. The compact storage bags are stackable and easily accessible, meaning your next meal is just a thaw away. If you’re a meal-prepper, this 2-quart find is the perfect addition to your kitchen. And measuring in at 2.5 inches by 5 inches by 5 inches, it’ll fit in your freezer shelf with ease.

Shoppers are in love with this thing thanks to its ability to save space. One writes, “I purchased these for anything liquid I need to freeze in Ziplock bags,” adding that “these work great for my homemade leftover soup, chili, bbq, and spaghetti.”

Another customer went as far as saying they “don't know how they ever managed without this!” They say it’s easy to use and their freezer is “so organized now, with these neat blocks of chicken stock, mushroom barley soup, arroz con pollo, and it’s all so easy to access.”

It’s time you turned your freezer into the most organized spot in the kitchen. Grab a set of two of these containers for just $20, and the future is yours.

At the time of publishing, the price was $20.