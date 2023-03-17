This Innovative Freezer Gadget Is a Meal Prep and Organizational Wonder—and It’s Only $20

Build your freezer, brick by brick.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

YouCopia FreezeUp Freezer Food Block Maker, 2 Cup, 2-Pack
Photo:

Amazon

It’s a tale as old as time: You make too much soup, so you go to pop it in your freezer, but the freezer’s full. After rummaging through icy items, you finally find some space, but a day later, it’s buried and you forget the soup is there. It takes a year, but you finally clean your freezer out, only to toss it.

If you’re tired of the waste, and of having an unorganized freezer, it’s time you checked out this $20 find at Amazon. Not only will it keep your valuable sauces and soups safe and secure, it will even help you streamline your freezer in the process. 

YouCopia FreezeUp Freezer Food Block Maker, 2 Cup, 2-Pack

Amazon

To buy: YouCopia 2-Pack Freezer Food Block Maker, $20 at amazon.com

The YouCopia Freezer Food Block Maker is like an ice cube mold, but for soup, sauces, or stocks. To use it, you put a plastic quart bag inside the plastic molds, kind of like a trash bin, and fill it up with your liquid of choice. Then you seal the bag, pop it in the freezer, and keep it there as long as you need to. Once it’s frozen, remove the bag from the container, and it’ll be shaped like a 2-inch brick. The compact storage bags are stackable and easily accessible, meaning your next meal is just a thaw away. If you’re a meal-prepper, this 2-quart find is the perfect addition to your kitchen. And measuring in at 2.5 inches by 5 inches by 5 inches, it’ll fit in your freezer shelf with ease. 

Shoppers are in love with this thing thanks to its ability to save space. One writes, “I purchased these for anything liquid I need to freeze in Ziplock bags,” adding that “these work great for my homemade leftover soup, chili, bbq, and spaghetti.” 

Another customer went as far as saying they “don't know how they ever managed without this!” They say it’s easy to use and their freezer is “so organized now, with these neat blocks of chicken stock, mushroom barley soup, arroz con pollo, and it’s all so easy to access.”

It’s time you turned your freezer into the most organized spot in the kitchen. Grab a set of two of these containers for just $20, and the future is yours. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $20.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

St. Patrick's Day Kitchen Deals Tout
All-Clad, Staub, and More Are Up to 71% Off on Amazon During Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend
Tovolo 6" Mini Stainless Steel Whisk Tout
This Tiny $11 Tool Is the Secret to the Fluffiest Eggs and the Smoothest Dressings and Sauces
Graza Olive Oil
I Use This Squeezable Olive Oil on Everything from Pasta to Ice Cream—and It's Finally Back in Stock
Related Articles
The 15 Best Kitchen Cabinet Organizers, According to the Pros tout
The 15 Best Kitchen Cabinet Organizers, According to the Pros
OXO Refrigerator Organizers Launch Tout
OXO Launched a Refrigerator Organizer Collection Just in Time for Spring, and Prices Start at $12
Best Popsicle Molds
The 9 Best Popsicle Molds for Homemade Frozen Treats
Pot Rack tout
Almost 12,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree—This $17 Pot Rack Is an Organizational ‘Game Changer’
Homemade meal prep with chicken and veggies
Meal Prep and Meal Planning Are Key to Weeknight Dinner Success
Amazon Spring Refresh Designer Solutions Tout
Give Your Kitchen the Spring Refresh It Deserves with These Interior Designer-Approved Storage Solutions
The 15 Best Kitchen Organizers of 2022
The 15 Best Kitchen Organizers of 2023
The Best Small Coolers for Everything From Wine to Camping Food
The 10 Best Small Coolers for Everything From Picnics to Road Trips
Whynter FM-85G 85 Quart Portable Fridge
The 6 Best Chest Freezers to Upgrade Your Food Storage Situation
How to Organize Your Kitchen Like a Pro
How to Organize Your Kitchen Like a Pro
The Best Under-Sink Organizers
The 12 Best Under-Sink Organizers for 2023
The Best Refrigerator Organizers of 2022
The 13 Best Refrigerator Organizers for 2023
Best Spice Racks
The 14 Best Spice Racks to Organize Your Kitchen or Pantry
The Best Way to Store Dairy Products
How to Store Dairy Products to Keep Them Good As Long As Possible
best ice cream makers for 2022
The Best Ice Cream Makers, According to Experts
Kitchen Drawer Organizers Will Instantly Declutter Your Utensils, Flatware, and Cooking Tools
The 11 Best Kitchen Drawer Organizers for Streamlined Storage