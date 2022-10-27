Be honest — has your freezer become overrun with stacks of ice cube trays, or an oversized bucket to collect extra cubes? You may need an ice revolution, one that takes up much less of your precious storage space.

Luckily, we’ve found it. Yoove’s Ice Cube Tray with Lid and Bin is more than just a new tray — it’s an ice-making and storing system, and it’s on sale at Amazon. Even better, you can apply an additional coupon to snag the set for just over $16, a markdown from its original price at $28.

To buy: Yoove Ice Cube Tray with Lid and Bin, $16 with coupon (originally $28) at amazon.com

Measuring just 6.7 inches wide, 10.6 inches long, and 3 inches deep, the set is compact yet includes a 36-cube ice tray, as well as an airtight lid, attached storage bin, and ice scoop. So within one container, you can make, store, and retrieve ice, with plenty of room left in your freezer for everything else you need to store.

Made from BPA-free, food-grade materials, you can feel comfortable popping this ice in every drink of the day. The tray itself is a flexible silicone, which makes it easy to remove cubes, and the whole thing is dishwasher-safe to streamline cleaning.

The tray’s airtight lid has several functions: First, it minimizes messes by keeping water from spilling. Second, it prevents food odors from penetrating the ice and imparting unpleasant flavors, like you might get with open-style ice cube trays. Lastly, it makes the tray stackable, so you can fit it between your frozen lasagna and pints of ice cream..

The set is popular on Amazon and has racked up over 7,200 five-star ratings. One reviewer praised it, saying, “We do not have an automatic ice maker, so I purchased this because bags of ice/ice trays were taking up too much room. This is a perfect size, and easy to use, we always have ice!”

Others proclaimed it a “great ice cube tray replacement,” and another vouched that it’s a “space saver.”

You can pick up a Yoove Ice Cube Tray Set for yourself, while the double discounts make it just $16.