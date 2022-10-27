Shoppers Say This Ice Cube Tray with Attached Storage Is a Perfect Freezer 'Space Saver,' and It’s Just $16 with Double Discounts

It has over 7,200 five-star ratings.

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick is a Dotdash Meredith Ecommerce Writer with more than three years of experience writing commerce, lifestyle, and food-focused content for a range of publications. She's also the author of several books. She focuses on finding amazing deals, practical products, and sustainable swaps.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Yoove Ice Cube Tray With Lid & Bin Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Be honest — has your freezer become overrun with stacks of ice cube trays, or an oversized bucket to collect extra cubes? You may need an ice revolution, one that takes up much less of your precious storage space. 

Luckily, we’ve found it. Yoove’s Ice Cube Tray with Lid and Bin is more than just a new tray — it’s an ice-making and storing system, and it’s on sale at Amazon. Even better, you can apply an additional coupon to snag the set for just over $16, a markdown from its original price at $28. 

Ice Cube Tray With Lid and Bin
amazon.com

To buy: Yoove Ice Cube Tray with Lid and Bin, $16 with coupon (originally $28) at amazon.com

Measuring just 6.7 inches wide, 10.6 inches long, and 3 inches deep, the set is compact yet includes a 36-cube ice tray, as well as an airtight lid, attached storage bin, and ice scoop. So within one container, you can make, store, and retrieve ice, with plenty of room left in your freezer for everything else you need to store. 

Made from BPA-free, food-grade materials, you can feel comfortable popping this ice in every drink of the day. The tray itself is a flexible silicone, which makes it easy to remove cubes, and the whole thing is dishwasher-safe to streamline cleaning.

RELATED: The Best Ice Cube Trays for Cocktails, Coffee, and More

The tray’s airtight lid has several functions: First, it minimizes messes by keeping water from spilling. Second, it prevents  food odors from penetrating the ice and imparting unpleasant flavors, like you might get with open-style ice cube trays. Lastly, it makes the tray stackable, so you can fit it between your frozen lasagna and pints of ice cream..

The set is popular on Amazon and has racked up over 7,200 five-star ratings. One reviewer praised it, saying, “We do not have an automatic ice maker, so I purchased this because bags of ice/ice trays were taking up too much room. This is a perfect size, and easy to use, we always have ice!”

Others proclaimed it a “great ice cube tray replacement,” and another vouched that it’s a “space saver.”

You can pick up a Yoove Ice Cube Tray Set for yourself, while the double discounts make it just $16. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ice cube trays from Amazon
The Best Ice Cube Trays for Cocktails, Coffee, and More
Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid Ice Ball Maker Mold for Freezer
This TikTok-Famous Ice Mold Makes Perfect Little Spheres for Cocktails or Coffee
Pyrex Simply Store 18 Piece Meal Prep Storage Containers Set
The Best Freezer Containers to Keep Food Fresh
Wayfair Wayday Kitchen Sale Tout
KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and More Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Wayfair's October Way Day
Best Glass Storage Containers
The 7 Best Glass Storage Containers of 2022
Rubbermaid Prime Early Access Sale
Rubbermaid's Top-Rated Food Storage Containers Are a Smart Buy for Leftovers and Meal Prep, and They're 42% Off
Ina Garten Williams Sonoma Thanksgiving Favorites
Ina Garten Shared Her Cookware and Tabletop Essentials with Williams Sonoma, and These Are Our Favorites
Veken Coffee Canister
This Storage Container That Keeps an Entire Bag of Coffee Beans Fresh Is Now Only $24
Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine
Shoppers Say This Already Affordable Hamilton Beach Juicer Is Perfect for Beginners, and It's 36% Off 
KitchenAid Deals
We Found Tons of KitchenAid Deals Hiding in Amazon's Sale Section—Here Are the Ones to Buy
Amazon Prime kitchen tools
These 28 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day
Early Kitchen Deals
Can't Wait for Amazon's Massive Prime Early Access Sale? Here Are the 25 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop Now
Signature Design by Ashley Skempton Cottage Dining Room Table Set
Furniture for the Kitchen, Dining Room, and Beyond Are Still Up to 70% Off for the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Prime Editor Deals Tout New
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the Kitchen Finds I'm Buying Before the October Amazon Prime Day Ends
Best Kitchen Prime Day Deal Tout
Last Chance: These 100+ Jaw-Dropping Kitchen Deals from Amazon's October Prime Day End Tonight
Early Outlet Kitchen Deals Roundup Tout
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Cuisinart, Calphalon, and More Up to 56% Off Before the Prime Early Access Sale