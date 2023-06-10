Our Favorite Soft Serve Machine Is Your $40 Ticket to a Summer of Refreshing Treats

Warm summer nights sitting outside with my sisters on the patio licking an ice cream cone were the ultimate evenings in my younger days. Nowadays, I often reach for sorbet, Italian ice, or smooth soft-serve desserts. Either way, it means going to an ice cream shop.

But it turns out, you don’t have to. Instead, you can make them at home and all you need is one of our favorite ice cream makers: the Yonanas Soft Serve Machine. We tested 20 ice cream makers on performance, value, and user-friendliness and this machine became a top pick. Best of all, right now it’s 20% off at Amazon, just in time to create those summer night memories of your own.

Amazon

To buy: Yonanas Soft Serve Maker, $40 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Use your imagination with this soft serve maker and create your own sorbets, ice cream, and other desserts. It’s so simple and easy to use: Just use the pre-cut frozen fruit you desire (frozen bananas are a popular choice) and pop them into the chute, put a bowl below, and watch it come out from the dispenser at the bottom. According to the brand, the machine works best with fruit that has been slightly thawed out already. Other ingredients can be used too including chocolate or other add-ins. A really neat feature is that it can make one bowl at a time so each person can choose their favorite flavor, or you can make a larger batch if everyone can agree on one.

To get you started on making non-dairy ice cream treats, there are 36 recipes included, even ones for pies and tiramisu. Cleanup is a breeze, just wipe the base with a damp cloth and pop the removable parts into the dishwasher. The machine is only 6.15- by 7.52- by 13.78-inches and weighs only 3.13 pounds making it easy to store when not in use.

During testing, we found the machine easy to use and that it was extremely fast. Two frozen bananas and two cups of strawberries were turned into a vegan soft serve and ready to eat in just five minutes. We enjoyed that small or large batches could be made also. You do have to press down the chute, like you would with a blender, but we found it to be fairly straightforward.

The bottom line? This is an easy way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Snag our favorite soft serve machine by Yolanda while it’s on sale for just $40 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $40.

