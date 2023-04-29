Yeti Is Discounting Its Coveted Wine Tumblers Just in Time for Mother’s Day

Go get her one.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 29, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

RAMBLER 10 OZ WINE TUMBLER Tout
Photo:

Yeti

Yeti is known for bear-proof coolers and over-engineering just about every product it makes. This is all to say, we love its drinkware, but it can be expensive. So whenever there’s a sale, we’re all ears. 

And right now there’s a great one, just in time for Mother’s Day. The brand is taking 20% off its coveted wine tumblers

RAMBLER 10 OZ WINE TUMBLER

Yeti

To buy: Yeti 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler, $20 (originally $25) at yeti.com

The Yeti Rambler can hold 10-ounces of liquid, making it ideal for a glass of wine outside. It is made with the same design as Yeti’s editor-loved drinkware: It has a double-wall insulation to keep drinks cold (or hot, if you’re craving mulled wine), and a stainless steel construction that is dishwasher-safe. These materials don’t just make it ideal for temperature control, but they make it great for sipping in the pool (no glass in the pool, people). 

The wine tumblers come in nine colors, giving you a choice between neutrals like white and navy, and hues that pop like the brand’s new canopy green. The tumbler also comes with a magslider lid, designed to prevent spills and keep bugs from falling into your glass of Pinot Noir. 

Reviewers on the site rave about this thing, calling it “perfect” and the colors themselves “beautiful.” One shopper writes that it keeps their drink so cold, “if I have a drink in the evening the ice is still in the cup by morning!”

Another shopper adds that the tumbler is “perfect for keeping your wine at the perfect temperature, either red or white.” They even add that it “doesn’t leave a metallic taste, unlike some others.”

You can also add custom Mother’s Day designs to the tumbler, like her name, a monogram, or a design of your own. But the cutoff for shipping is April 30 at midnight, so you’d better act fast. 

What are you waiting for? Yeti rarely goes on sale, and this is the perfect gift for mom or for yourself. Grab one today for just $20

RAMBLER 10 OZ WINE TUMBLER

Yeti

To buy: Yeti 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler, $20 (originally $25) at yeti.com

RAMBLER 10 OZ WINE TUMBLER

Yeti

To buy: Yeti 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler, $20 (originally $25) at yeti.com

RAMBLER 10 OZ WINE TUMBLER

Yeti

To buy: Yeti 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler, $20 (originally $25) at yeti.com

At the time of publishing, the price was $20. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

REI Sale Tout / Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub
I’ve Been Camping for Over 10 Years, Here’s What I’m Grabbing from REI’s Spring Sale
Genius Kitchen Gadgets Tout
This Secret Amazon Storefront Is Hiding a Bunch of Genius Kitchen Gadgets You Need, and We Found 8 of the Best
KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer Tout
Hurry: Target Just Slashed $150 Off KitchenAid's Shopper-Loved Mixer for 1 More Day
Related Articles
Stanley Vs. Yeti Tumblers Our Tested Review
We Tested the Stanley Quencher Against the Yeti Rambler — This Is What We Found
Yeti Bucket Tout
Yeti Rambler Beverage Bucket Review: The Best Ice Bucket for Summer
Oprah Winfrey; Truff Original Hot Sauce
Oprah's Favorite Hot Sauce Brand Is Discounting Her 'Go-To' Sauce and Its Entire Site for Mother's Day
W&P Porter Portable Wine Cocktail
This Spill-Proof Wine Glass Is on Rare Sale Just in Time for Spring Picnics
Anthropologie Mother's Day Tout
You'll Never Guess Who Has the Best Mother's Day Gifts This Year
B. WEISS Moscow Mule Mugs Set Tout
I Think I've Found the Perfect Mugs for My Mom's Famous Moscow Mules, and They're on Sale
Mothers Day Gift Guide Tout
Amazon Quietly Launched Its Mother's Day Gift Guide—Shop 33 of the Best Kitchen Picks at Every Price Point
Here Are the Best Cookware Deals to Shop Ahead of Mother's Day on AmazonâUp to TK% Off'
13 Amazon Cookware Deals to Shop for Mother's Day, Including Le Creuset, All-Clad, and More Up to 50% Off
REI Sale Tout / Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub
I’ve Been Camping for Over 10 Years, Here’s What I’m Grabbing from REI’s Spring Sale
Terrain Roundup Tout
I Shop for Kitchen Items for a Living, and I Think I've Found Everything I Need to Dine Al Fresco This Spring
Amazon Camping Gear Deals Tout
Amazon Has an Under-the-Radar Storefront Dedicated to Camping Gear, and Prices Start at Just $22
Rolling Pin and Pastry Baking Mat Set Tout
I Swear By This Metal Rolling Pin, and It's Over 50% Off in Time for Mother's Day
Small Kitchen Products
Amazon Just Added Tons of Small Kitchen Products to Make Your Mornings Smoother—Starting at $25
KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer Tout
Hurry: Target Just Slashed $150 Off KitchenAid's Shopper-Loved Mixer for 1 More Day
Saves on faves coffee tools
These 9 Editor-Tested Coffee Tools All Have Our Seal of Approval, and They're Up to 60% Off
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Combing Through Kitchen Deals, and This Is What You Need to Grab from Wayfairâs Massive Way Day Sale Tout
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Combing Through Kitchen Deals, and This Is What You Need to Grab from Wayfair’s Massive Way Day Sale