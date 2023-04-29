Yeti is known for bear-proof coolers and over-engineering just about every product it makes. This is all to say, we love its drinkware, but it can be expensive. So whenever there’s a sale, we’re all ears.

And right now there’s a great one, just in time for Mother’s Day. The brand is taking 20% off its coveted wine tumblers.

Yeti

To buy: Yeti 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler, $20 (originally $25) at yeti.com

The Yeti Rambler can hold 10-ounces of liquid, making it ideal for a glass of wine outside. It is made with the same design as Yeti’s editor-loved drinkware: It has a double-wall insulation to keep drinks cold (or hot, if you’re craving mulled wine), and a stainless steel construction that is dishwasher-safe. These materials don’t just make it ideal for temperature control, but they make it great for sipping in the pool (no glass in the pool, people).

The wine tumblers come in nine colors, giving you a choice between neutrals like white and navy, and hues that pop like the brand’s new canopy green. The tumbler also comes with a magslider lid, designed to prevent spills and keep bugs from falling into your glass of Pinot Noir.

Reviewers on the site rave about this thing, calling it “perfect” and the colors themselves “beautiful.” One shopper writes that it keeps their drink so cold, “if I have a drink in the evening the ice is still in the cup by morning!”

Another shopper adds that the tumbler is “perfect for keeping your wine at the perfect temperature, either red or white.” They even add that it “doesn’t leave a metallic taste, unlike some others.”

You can also add custom Mother’s Day designs to the tumbler, like her name, a monogram, or a design of your own. But the cutoff for shipping is April 30 at midnight, so you’d better act fast.

What are you waiting for? Yeti rarely goes on sale, and this is the perfect gift for mom or for yourself. Grab one today for just $20.

Yeti

At the time of publishing, the price was $20.

