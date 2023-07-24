Yeti's Can Cooler Is the Hot Weather Accessory I Recommend to Everyone—Here's Why

I promise you'll use it all summer long.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Yeti's Can Cooler Is the Hot Weather Accessory I Recommend to EveryoneâHere's Why Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Madison Woiten

Just in case you weren’t already familiar, east coast summers are sweltering. Actually, summers everywhere are sweltering these days. But in my home state of New Jersey, hot weather isn’t just hot, it’s sticky and humid — which is why I spend so much time by the pool in our backyard. And it’s not a successful pool day without a cold, refreshing drink in hand, which is why I never go outside without a Yeti cooler can.

Yeti cooler cans keep drinks consistently cold for hours a time even in direct sunlight on sweltering days — and my favorite version, the Yeti Rambler 12-ounce slim can insulator (because my drink of choice in the summer is hard seltzer), is only $25. 

YETI Rambler 12-Ounce Slim Can Insulator

Amazon YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator

Amazon

So far this summer, the temperature has reached a high of about 89°F on most days, which is why the Yeti can cooler is such a necessity.  Our entire backyard is exposed to direct sunlight (except for a few feet of coveted shade under the patio umbrella). Nearly everywhere I set down my drink, it’s going to be sitting in the sun.  This handy gadget uses the brand’s signature double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks frosty for hours — just drop the can in the chamber and give it a twist to lock it in place. 

Heat can’t penetrate the heavy gauge steel material, which is especially important if you want to sip it at a leisurely pace. In fact, this can cooler ensures there’s absolutely no need to chug your drink before the sun heats up all the liquid. I can usually handle around three hours of sustained pool time in the sun before I need to retreat into the house where the air conditioning is on, and my drinks stay cold the whole time. 

The sturdy steel material comes in handy for another reason: There’s no damage to the can or the cooler if I drop it on the concrete patio. I remember once I was holding my daughter on my hip with one hand, while trying to open the patio door and holding my drink in the other hand — something had to give and it was the can. It clattered down a set of wooden steps and onto the concrete. Of course the drink spilled, the can cooler didn’t even dent.  

Every summer, we go down to the Jersey Shore and always make sure to bring these Yeti can coolers along. After all, what’s the point in hauling a cooler full of ice down to the water, if your drink is going to get warm a couple minutes after you take it out of the bag? The Yeti can coolers are a must-have beach accessory because you can sit in the sand for eight hours with one of these, and never take a sip of tepid beer.

But don’t just take my word for it. More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have similar praise. In fact, one shopper who uses the slim can cooler for Redbull wrote that they “left a can in their truck before work on a hot day and the thing was still cold after eight hours.”

Just last week my brother-in-law spirited away our Yeti can insulators when he moved across the country, but I don’t mind picking up a few replacements. They’re only $25, and I use them all summer long — plus they are so durable that I won’t need to replace them again for years. 

Grab a can insulator from Yeti and these sweltering summer days won’t feel as hot. They rarely do when there’s a cold drink in your hand. 

At the time of publishing the price was $25.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths Tout
Over 14,600 Amazon Shoppers Swear by These 'Soft and Fluffy' Kitchen Towels That Are Now 40% Off
LE CREUSET 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven Tout
I Spend 8 Hours a Day Looking for Kitchen Deals, and Here's What's Caught My Eye from Nordstrom's Massive Anniversary Sale
Target Patio Furniture Sale Tout
Target Has Over 8,100 Deals on Outdoor Furniture, Lighting, Shades, and More—Starting at $10
Related Articles
Iâm a Shopping Writer Who Spends All Summer by the Pool, and Some of My Favorite Picks Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day (Update - 1)
I’m a Shopping Writer Who Spends All Summer by the Pool, and Some of My Favorite Picks Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Camelbak Slim Can, Asobu Frosty Beer Holder, Yeti Colster
The Best Koozies to Help You Keep Your Cool All Year Long
PD: YETI for FW Tout
Yeti Just Slashed Prices on Coolers, Tumblers, and More in Its First Prime Day Sale in Years
Rei Sale GrowlerWerks uKeg Go Carbonated Beverage Dispenser
REI Is Taking Up to 40% Off Top Brands Like Yeti, MSR, and More During Its Massive Summer Sale
Freelance: Backyard Fun Tout
Amazon Has an Under-the-Radar Section Filled with Everything You Need for Backyard Fun—and Prices Start at $14
Ice Pack One Off Tout
Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy These ‘Space-Saving’ Ice Packs That ‘Last All Day’—and They’re Just $3 Apiece
Amazon Prime Day Popular Deals Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Most Popular Prime Day Deals I’ve Tracked Down So Far
One-Off: Best Cooler Deal Tout
This Igloo Cooler That's on Sale at Amazon Works ‘Just as Well’ as a Yeti, According to Shoppers
Amazon Prime Day Tangkula 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Set, Outdoor
9 Last-Minute Patio Furniture Deals to Shop in the Final Hours of Amazon Prime Day
Cereal Bowls One-Off Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say These Bowls Are ‘Unbreakable,’ and You Can Get 6 for Just $23 Right Now
REI July 4 Sale Roundup Tout
REI’s Huge Fourth of July Sale Is Live, and These Are the 9 Best Deals from Yeti, Stanley, and More
Le Creuset Signature Stainless Steel 5-Piece Cookware Set Tout
Le Creuset, Target, and Walmart Are All Having Sales That Are Just as Big as Prime Day, and You Can Save Up to 80% Off
Kitchen Deals Roundup PD Tout
The 140 Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop This Year—Up to 75% Off
Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Rugs Tout
Top-Rated Outdoor Rugs Are Over 75% Off at Amazon Right Now—Shop the 7 Best Deals Here
Best Outdoor Bistro Sets, According to Design Experts
The 15 Best Outdoor Bistro Sets, According to Design Experts
Best Travel Coffee Mugs of 2023
The 9 Best Travel Coffee Mugs, Tested and Reviewed