Yeti's Can Cooler Is the Hot Weather Accessory I Recommend to Everyone—Here's Why

Just in case you weren’t already familiar, east coast summers are sweltering. Actually, summers everywhere are sweltering these days. But in my home state of New Jersey, hot weather isn’t just hot, it’s sticky and humid — which is why I spend so much time by the pool in our backyard. And it’s not a successful pool day without a cold, refreshing drink in hand, which is why I never go outside without a Yeti cooler can.

Yeti cooler cans keep drinks consistently cold for hours a time even in direct sunlight on sweltering days — and my favorite version, the Yeti Rambler 12-ounce slim can insulator (because my drink of choice in the summer is hard seltzer), is only $25.

YETI Rambler 12-Ounce Slim Can Insulator

So far this summer, the temperature has reached a high of about 89°F on most days, which is why the Yeti can cooler is such a necessity. Our entire backyard is exposed to direct sunlight (except for a few feet of coveted shade under the patio umbrella). Nearly everywhere I set down my drink, it’s going to be sitting in the sun. This handy gadget uses the brand’s signature double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks frosty for hours — just drop the can in the chamber and give it a twist to lock it in place.

Heat can’t penetrate the heavy gauge steel material, which is especially important if you want to sip it at a leisurely pace. In fact, this can cooler ensures there’s absolutely no need to chug your drink before the sun heats up all the liquid. I can usually handle around three hours of sustained pool time in the sun before I need to retreat into the house where the air conditioning is on, and my drinks stay cold the whole time.

The sturdy steel material comes in handy for another reason: There’s no damage to the can or the cooler if I drop it on the concrete patio. I remember once I was holding my daughter on my hip with one hand, while trying to open the patio door and holding my drink in the other hand — something had to give and it was the can. It clattered down a set of wooden steps and onto the concrete. Of course the drink spilled, the can cooler didn’t even dent.

Every summer, we go down to the Jersey Shore and always make sure to bring these Yeti can coolers along. After all, what’s the point in hauling a cooler full of ice down to the water, if your drink is going to get warm a couple minutes after you take it out of the bag? The Yeti can coolers are a must-have beach accessory because you can sit in the sand for eight hours with one of these, and never take a sip of tepid beer.

But don’t just take my word for it. More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have similar praise. In fact, one shopper who uses the slim can cooler for Redbull wrote that they “left a can in their truck before work on a hot day and the thing was still cold after eight hours.”

Just last week my brother-in-law spirited away our Yeti can insulators when he moved across the country, but I don’t mind picking up a few replacements. They’re only $25, and I use them all summer long — plus they are so durable that I won’t need to replace them again for years.

Grab a can insulator from Yeti and these sweltering summer days won’t feel as hot. They rarely do when there’s a cold drink in your hand.

At the time of publishing the price was $25.

