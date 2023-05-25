Yeti Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Shopper-Loved Rambler Mugs, and You Don’t Want to Miss It

Yeti is known for making bear-safe coolers, pro-approved drinkware and a bucket perfect for an oversized margarita. OK, maybe it’s not known for the last one but it should be. Regardless, nearly every product the brand makes is highly coveted, and as a result, often comes with a big price tag.

But right now there’s a big exception. Currently, Yeti is taking 20% off its Rambler 14-ounce mugs in all of its colorways. The rare sale lasts until it's all sold out, so if you have a color you want, you better act fast.

To buy: Rambler 14-Ounce Mug, $24 (originally $30) at yeti.com

The Rambler has a 14-ounce capacity which makes it ideal for coffee or tea in the morning. Thanks to its double-vacuum insulation, anything you put inside will stay hot or cold for longer than you need it to. One of the best features of the design is the handle, which is ergonomic and makes carrying it around on walks or around the house or office a breeze.

The handle also makes it easier to hold when there aren’t drinks inside. You can use this for oatmeal or chili when camping, or just keep it at home and use it as an everyday mug. Either way, it is entirely dishwasher-safe, and has a magnet-controlled lid closure that ensures no leaks or spills occur. And it comes in 12 different colors, including alpine yellow, seafoam, navy, and more, all of which are on sale right now.

It’s a Yeti favorite, with over 6,400 shoppers giving the mug a five-star rating on its site thanks to its over-built design and ability to keep drinks hot or cold. One shopper writes that this mug “far exceeded their expectations.” They add that “the handle is solid and not cheap like all the other campfire cups available.”

Another shopper found a really unique purpose for it: Ice cream."Sure it's a coffee mug but if you haven't tried using this product for ice cream, you're missing out.” They add that their ice cream stays cold and really doesn't melt. Now they’re just waiting for a bigger bowl from Yeti.

The possibilities are endless. Grab a Yeti Rambler Mug today while they’re still on sale. They won’t be for long.

At the time of publishing, the price was $24.

