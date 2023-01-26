Hurry: Yeti Is Offering Free Customization on Its Drinkware for Valentine’s Day—Starting at Just $25

Finding a Valentine’s Day gift that isn’t just chocolate and flowers is tough. Personally, all I need is a package of candy conversation hearts, but I’m easy to please. If you’re a gifting procrastinator like I am, this is the year you finally don’t wait until the last minute. This is the year you get your gift weeks in advance. In fact, Yeti is here to help make sure of it.

Yeti’s insulated water bottles and mugs are a perfect gift. They’re made from double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel and can keep drinks hot or cold for more time than you’d ever need. But the brand is helping you make the gift even more thoughtful. Right now, you can add a free text or monogram customization to anything in its Rambler collection (and its Boomer dog bowl, too), with guaranteed delivery in time for the holiday.

Whether you want to add your loved one’s name to a water bottle, or a cute design to a mug, Yeti has plenty of options to choose from. And, the promotion even includes several of Yeti’s limited-edition colors, like Nordic Blue and Alpine Yellow.

You can show your love with one of Yeti’s many Valentine’s Day-themed designs, like a Boot-quet (a bouquet in a cowboy boot) or a snake design the brand aptly named “Love at First Bite.” If that isn't your style, you can also add your own text, a monogram, or choose from several of their other design libraries. It’ll last longer than a sticker and is much nicer, too.

Each mug and bottle has a Duracoat exterior that resists fading, and you can choose between several lid options depending on what you plan on putting inside. With 24 different bottles, mugs, tumblers, can insulators, and bowls to choose from, there’s surely a gift for any type of valentine.

But you’d better hurry: Yeti’s free customization event at midnight on January 28. Scroll down to check out some of our favorite options, or check out the full range right here.

Yeti

To buy: Rambler 12-Ounce Hotshot Bottle, $20 (originally $25) at yeti.com

Yeti

To buy: Bomer 8 Dog Bowl, $50 at yeti.com

Yeti

To buy: Rambler Half Gallon Jug, $100 at yeti.com

Yeti

To buy: Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle, $40 at yeti.com

Yeti

To buy: Rambler 35-Ounce Mug, $42 at yeti.com

Yeti

To buy: Rambler 12-Ounce Colster, $25 at yeti.com

Yeti

To buy: Rambler 20-Ounce Travel Mug, $38 at yeti.com

Yeti

To buy: Rambler 14-Ounce Mug, $30 at yeti.com

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: