Hurry: Yeti Is Offering Free Customization on Its Drinkware for Valentine’s Day—Starting at Just $25

Now’s the time to get your gifts.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Yeti Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

Finding a Valentine’s Day gift that isn’t just chocolate and flowers is tough. Personally, all I need is a package of candy conversation hearts, but I’m easy to please. If you’re a gifting procrastinator like I am, this is the year you finally don’t wait until the last minute. This is the year you get your gift weeks in advance. In fact, Yeti is here to help make sure of it.

Yeti’s insulated water bottles and mugs are a perfect gift. They’re made from double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel and can keep drinks hot or cold for more time than you’d ever need. But the brand is helping you make the gift even more thoughtful. Right now, you can add a free text or monogram customization to anything in its Rambler collection (and its Boomer dog bowl, too), with guaranteed delivery in time for the holiday.

Whether you want to add your loved one’s name to a water bottle, or a cute design to a mug, Yeti has plenty of options to choose from. And, the promotion even includes several of Yeti’s limited-edition colors, like Nordic Blue and Alpine Yellow.

You can show your love with one of Yeti’s many Valentine’s Day-themed designs, like a Boot-quet (a bouquet in a cowboy boot) or a snake design the brand aptly named “Love at First Bite.” If that isn't your style, you can also add your own text, a monogram, or choose from several of their other design libraries. It’ll last longer than a sticker and is much nicer, too. 

Each mug and bottle has a Duracoat exterior that resists fading, and you can choose between several lid options depending on what you plan on putting inside. With 24 different bottles, mugs, tumblers, can insulators, and bowls to choose from, there’s surely a gift for any type of valentine. 

But you’d better hurry: Yeti’s free customization event at midnight on January 28. Scroll down to check out some of our favorite options, or check out the full range right here

RAMBLER 12 OZ HOTSHOT BOTTLE

Yeti

To buy: Rambler 12-Ounce Hotshot Bottle, $20 (originally $25) at yeti.com

BOOMER 8 DOG BOWL

Yeti

To buy: Bomer 8 Dog Bowl, $50 at yeti.com

RAMBLER HALF GALLON WATER JUG

Yeti

To buy: Rambler Half Gallon Jug, $100 at yeti.com

RAMBLER 26 OZ WATER BOTTLE

Yeti

To buy: Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle, $40 at yeti.com

RAMBLER 35 OZ MUG

Yeti

To buy: Rambler 35-Ounce Mug, $42 at yeti.com

RAMBLER 12 OZ COLSTER SLIM CAN COOLER

Yeti

To buy: Rambler 12-Ounce Colster, $25 at yeti.com

RAMBLER 20 OZ TRAVEL MUG

Yeti

To buy: Rambler 20-Ounce Travel Mug, $38 at yeti.com

RAMBLER 14 OZ MUG

Yeti

To buy: Rambler 14-Ounce Mug, $30 at yeti.com

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Nespresso sale
Gift Idea: Amazon Quietly Discounted Several Nespresso Machines Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Le Creuset Valentine's Day Collection
Le Creuset Launched a Valentine's Day-Themed Collection with Prices Starting at Just $15—Here's What We're Eyeing
Yeti Drinkware Sale
Don’t Wait — Amazon Quietly Put Yeti Drinkware on Sale for as Little as $18
Yeti drinkware
Yeti Is Having a Rare Black Friday Sale, and Select Items Are 30% Off
Proflowers Sweet Savory V-Day Gift Sets tout
These Valentine’s Day Gift Sets Include Heart-Shaped Charcuterie Boards—and They’re on Sale with Our Code
Yeti Cooler Sale Tout
Yeti Is Having a Rare Sale on its Coveted Coolers with Prices Starting at $64
best coffee mugs
The Best Coffee Mugs Our Editors Love
Camelbak Slim Can, Asobu Frosty Beer Holder, Yeti Colster
The Best Koozies to Help You Keep Your Cool All Year Long
Le Creuset Classic Demi Teakettle tout
Warm Up Even the Most Bitter Winter’s Day with These on-Sale Le Creuset Tea Kettles
Kitchen Organization
10 Editor-Approved Kitchen Organizers You’ll Actually Appreciate — Starting at $9
YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball
Amazon Shoppers Love This Yeti Tumbler that 'Keeps Drinks Cold Forever,' and You Can Get It for Just $15 for Labor Day
White Elephant Gifts
Searching for a White Elephant Gift? These 40 On-Sale Options Will Make Any Food Lover Happy
Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler
This TikTok-Famous Stanley Tumbler Always Sells Out, but You Can Grab It on Amazon Right Now
Very Merry Christmas Deals Tout
Amazon’s Massive Holiday Sale Has Discounts on Le Creuset, Vitamix, All-Clad, and More Top Kitchen Brands
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker tout
Don’t Wait: Iced Coffee Lovers’ Go-To Coffee Maker Is Only $20 Right Now
Timeless Six Plus Wine Preservation System CORAVIN
Looking for a Last-Minute Gift? Oprah’s Favorite Wine Preservation System Is $100 Off at Nordstrom Right Now