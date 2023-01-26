Lifestyle Kitchen Hurry: Yeti Is Offering Free Customization on Its Drinkware for Valentine’s Day—Starting at Just $25 Now’s the time to get your gifts. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 26, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland Finding a Valentine’s Day gift that isn’t just chocolate and flowers is tough. Personally, all I need is a package of candy conversation hearts, but I’m easy to please. If you’re a gifting procrastinator like I am, this is the year you finally don’t wait until the last minute. This is the year you get your gift weeks in advance. In fact, Yeti is here to help make sure of it. Yeti’s insulated water bottles and mugs are a perfect gift. They’re made from double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel and can keep drinks hot or cold for more time than you’d ever need. But the brand is helping you make the gift even more thoughtful. Right now, you can add a free text or monogram customization to anything in its Rambler collection (and its Boomer dog bowl, too), with guaranteed delivery in time for the holiday. Whether you want to add your loved one’s name to a water bottle, or a cute design to a mug, Yeti has plenty of options to choose from. And, the promotion even includes several of Yeti’s limited-edition colors, like Nordic Blue and Alpine Yellow. The Best Water Bottles to Stay Hydrated Everywhere You Go You can show your love with one of Yeti’s many Valentine’s Day-themed designs, like a Boot-quet (a bouquet in a cowboy boot) or a snake design the brand aptly named “Love at First Bite.” If that isn't your style, you can also add your own text, a monogram, or choose from several of their other design libraries. It’ll last longer than a sticker and is much nicer, too. Each mug and bottle has a Duracoat exterior that resists fading, and you can choose between several lid options depending on what you plan on putting inside. With 24 different bottles, mugs, tumblers, can insulators, and bowls to choose from, there’s surely a gift for any type of valentine. But you’d better hurry: Yeti’s free customization event at midnight on January 28. Scroll down to check out some of our favorite options, or check out the full range right here. Yeti To buy: Rambler 12-Ounce Hotshot Bottle, $20 (originally $25) at yeti.com Yeti To buy: Bomer 8 Dog Bowl, $50 at yeti.com Yeti To buy: Rambler Half Gallon Jug, $100 at yeti.com Yeti To buy: Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle, $40 at yeti.com Yeti To buy: Rambler 35-Ounce Mug, $42 at yeti.com Yeti To buy: Rambler 12-Ounce Colster, $25 at yeti.com Yeti To buy: Rambler 20-Ounce Travel Mug, $38 at yeti.com Yeti To buy: Rambler 14-Ounce Mug, $30 at yeti.com More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: This Reddit User Seasoned Their Cast Iron Pan 80 Times ‘for Science’—Now We’re Eyeing This On-Sale Lodge The Cuisinart Food Processor That Pros Call ‘an Extra Set of Hands’ Is on Rare Sale at Amazon This Ice Sphere Mold Will Elevate Your Nightcap—and It’s Only $11 Right Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit