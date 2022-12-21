Don’t Wait — Amazon Quietly Put Yeti Drinkware on Sale for as Little as $18

Grab the brand’s wine tumbler and colster for 30% off.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s no secret that Yeti makes excellent drinkware. All of its cups, mugs, and tumblers are designed to perform to extremes, to keep your drinks as hot or cold as you like them for way longer than you’d ever need them to be. 

With such high-quality work, the brand rarely has sales. However, Amazon has quietly discounted two Yeti pieces back down to Black Friday prices, and we couldn’t be more excited. Right now, both the brand’s 12-ounce colster and 10-ounce wine tumbler are just $18. 

YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator for the Slim Hard Seltzer Cans

To buy: Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster, $18 (originally $25) at amazon.com

If you’re a can koozie champion, this colster from Yeti will be your new go-to. Coming in at 12-ounces, its tall and slender silhouette lends itself perfectly to hard seltzers, canned cocktails, and canned wines. With a double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your canned drinks cold, and a locking lid that’ll keep them in place, the Yeti colster is a great addition to your drinkware collection. Colors on sale include red, black, pink, copper, and navy

Shoppers love it, too. Not only does it have over 13,700 perfect ratings, but reviewers can’t stop talking about how easy it is to hold, how durable it is, and how it keeps drinks cold for hours. One writes that “This thing keeps my beverage cold for much longer than any other product I've ever used. I have put my can in there and inadvertently gotten involved in an activity that's distracted me. I'll come back 30 minutes later and it's still cold!” 

YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler

To buy: Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler, $18 (originally $25) at amazon.com

If seltzer isn’t your style, maybe wine is. With the same shape as a traditional wine glass to help enhance the aroma and flavors of whatever you’re pouring, these Yeti wine tumblers, which are also on sale, have the added benefit of being unbreakable (something I desperately need). Beyond their durability, they also keep your wine cold, so if you’ve chilled it to the perfect temperature, it’ll stay there until it’s all gone. On sale colors include teal green, clay, blue, and light blue.

With over 7,200 perfect ratings, Amazon reviewers love this piece of Yeti One reviewer writes that “Glass and pools [are] a no-no, and plastic wine glasses just feel cheap. These are awesome for outdoor bbqs, pool days, boat days, or beach trips where you want to keep wine cold without having to worry about broken glass.” In fact, they’ve even added this to another part of their routine, writing “I actually prefer to use the wine glass shape for my morning coffee as well.”

These two sales from Yeti won’t last long, so it’s worth jumping on the wine tumbler or the colster (or both) while they’re still 30% off at Amazon. 

