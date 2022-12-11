Yeti Is Having a Rare Sale on its Coveted Coolers with Prices Starting at $64

Plus, you can get a free mug with your new cooler.

By
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team.
Published on December 11, 2022

Yeti makes some of the best coolers on the market. The brand puts so much engineering power into everything from hard to soft coolers, and even mugs, so that whatever you put in them stays cold all day, no matter where you are. Because of those design perks, the prices aren’t what we would call affordable, and on top of that, the brand rarely has sales. Lucky for you, we just discovered a way to get a bit more bang for your buck — and an out of the blue sale. 

Yeti just released a new color called Nordic Purple, a beautiful dark eggplant-like shade and with that launch, the brand is slashing prices across the cooler line. You can save up to $70 off a single cooler. If someone on your list asked for a Yeti for the holidays, you’re in luck. Oh and one more thing, if you spend $200, you get a free Rambler 14-ounce mug in the color of your choice. 

Yeti Coolers on Sale: 

Roadie 24 Hard Cooler

ROADIE 24 HARD COOLER

To buy: $200 (originally $250) at yeti.com

The Roadie is Yeti’s signature cooler, and the first the brand launched — I have one and love it. This option can hold 24 liters, which translates to 33 cans of beer, so the ideal amount for a day out in the woods or on the lake. It’s rugged enough to be dropped without denting (I’ve done so several times from the back of my car going 30 miles per hour and it’s still fine) and perfect for every occasion, from picnicking in the park to camping out in the wild. The hardtop lid comes in handy, especially when car camping or at the beach since it can be hard otherwise to find a flat surface. It can also double as a cutting board, or stable drink holder. 

Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler

HOPPER FLIP 12 SOFT COOLER

To buy: $200 (originally $250) at yeti.com

This 12-liter cooler can hold 24 cans of beer and, with its comfortable shoulder strap, is lightweight enough to bring anywhere. Not only is it leakproof, it’s also entirely waterproof, too. It keeps everything cold, as promised, for enough time to get to your destination and enjoy, and then some. It’s ideal for an all-day activity whether you’re surfing, kayaking, or deep sea fishing. 

Hopper M30 Soft Cooler

HOPPER M30 SOFT COOLER

To buy: $280 (originally $350) at yeti.com

The Hopper M30 has an extra wide mouth that snaps shut to keep your drinks and snacks cool and accessible. It has plenty of room for  Yeti accessories like bottle slings or the Sidekick gear case thanks to its 30 liter capacity. Plus, it has a relatively sleek footprint making it ideal for road trips. 

Daytrip Lunch Box

DAYTRIP LUNCH BOX

To buy: $64 (originally $80) at yeti.com

You can also have the same great Yeti cooling technology in your lunchbox. With room for Yeti Ice and a sandwich, plus snacks, this sleek and stylish bag is your new office go-to. Plus, it’s extremely easy to clean — simply wipe it out with a damp paper towel. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

