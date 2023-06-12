What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Yeti Just Launched the Most Expensive Cast Iron Skillet We’ve Ever Seen It’s definitely a collector’s item. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 12, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Yeti Yeti is renowned for its bear-safe coolers, and its drinkware that keeps beverages hot (or cold) for way longer than anyone would ever need. It’s a trademark of the brand to over-engineer its pieces, and we always hoped they’d apply that above-and-beyond spirit to cookware. Well, Yeti just quietly dropped its first-ever piece today. It’s a cast iron skillet, and it is absolutely stunning. We’re not sure how many were made, so if you want one, we recommend acting fast. Oh, and if you’re still looking for a Father’s Day gift, order before 11 p.m. on June 14, and it will arrive in time. Yeti To buy: Yeti 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $400 at yeti.com The skillet is 12 inches in diameter, which yields plenty of room for searing two steaks, several eggs, and about half a packet of bacon. It was made in partnership with Butter Pat Industries in Maryland, and all of the pans were hand-cast to create a smooth skillet. Overall, it has a pretty classic design. It’s all one piece, and has two pour spouts to make it easy to get liquid out. As for the weight and the oven-safety temperature, the brand doesn’t say, but it does come pre-seasoned, which is important to ensure nothing sticks. Beyond the pan, you’ll also get a metal ring rag and a scraper card for cleaning the pan, and a cotton storage bag. If we could’ve dreamt up one product to pair with the brand’s coolers, this would be it. But there’s one issue: the price. Right now, it’s $400. That’s a lot for a pan — the splurge pick we love made by the same producer retails at nearly $50 less (still a lot). This is no departure for the brand, which is known for making pricy coolers. It’s nice that Yeti is also throwing in free shipping for Father’s Day, but you could do just as well with a tried-and-true Lodge for just $20 or going direct to the producer. Bottom line: This is a collector’s item, and if you want one, you better act fast. We’re not sure how long they’ll be around. At the time of publishing the price was $400. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Hurry! Amazon Still Has Great Deals on Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts, and Prices Start at Just $13 We Put NutriBullet's New Coffee Maker to the Test by Brewing 200 Cups of Coffee 11 Things We're Adding to Our Kitchens ASAP to Prep for Summer