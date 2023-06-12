Yeti Just Launched the Most Expensive Cast Iron Skillet We’ve Ever Seen

Yeti is renowned for its bear-safe coolers, and its drinkware that keeps beverages hot (or cold) for way longer than anyone would ever need. It’s a trademark of the brand to over-engineer its pieces, and we always hoped they’d apply that above-and-beyond spirit to cookware.

Well, Yeti just quietly dropped its first-ever piece today. It’s a cast iron skillet, and it is absolutely stunning. We’re not sure how many were made, so if you want one, we recommend acting fast. Oh, and if you’re still looking for a Father’s Day gift, order before 11 p.m. on June 14, and it will arrive in time.

Yeti

To buy: Yeti 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $400 at yeti.com

The skillet is 12 inches in diameter, which yields plenty of room for searing two steaks, several eggs, and about half a packet of bacon. It was made in partnership with Butter Pat Industries in Maryland, and all of the pans were hand-cast to create a smooth skillet.

Overall, it has a pretty classic design. It’s all one piece, and has two pour spouts to make it easy to get liquid out. As for the weight and the oven-safety temperature, the brand doesn’t say, but it does come pre-seasoned, which is important to ensure nothing sticks.

Beyond the pan, you’ll also get a metal ring rag and a scraper card for cleaning the pan, and a cotton storage bag. If we could’ve dreamt up one product to pair with the brand’s coolers, this would be it.

But there’s one issue: the price. Right now, it’s $400. That’s a lot for a pan — the splurge pick we love made by the same producer retails at nearly $50 less (still a lot). This is no departure for the brand, which is known for making pricy coolers. It’s nice that Yeti is also throwing in free shipping for Father’s Day, but you could do just as well with a tried-and-true Lodge for just $20 or going direct to the producer.

Bottom line: This is a collector’s item, and if you want one, you better act fast. We’re not sure how long they’ll be around.

At the time of publishing the price was $400.

