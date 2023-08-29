What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Yeti’s Cast Iron Skillet Sold Out in 12 Hours, and This Is Your Last Chance to Grab One Don’t wait. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Yeti Earlier this summer, Yeti, the brand famous for its tough-as-nails coolers, announced it was entering the cookware category for the very first time. It launched a cast iron skillet, and it made a big impression to say the least. That’s because of its price tag, a whopping $400. It’s certainly a splurge (it is worth noting that it is almost the same price as buying it directly from the producer of the skillet if you add in shipping), and there’s even more news. This is your last chance to purchase one. Yeti Cast Iron Skillet Yeti Buy on Yeti.com $400 That’s right, according to a Yeti spokesperson, the brand has “no plans at this time to restock after this latest drop.” And so if you’ve been holding out on snatching one, you should do it quickly. After all, ahead of launching the skillet they sold out in 12 hours. The pan itself is a 12-inch skillet. It is actually the exact pan we named our favorite splurge option after testing, with one difference: The Yeti logo. It is smooth cast iron, importantly, which makes the pan more lightweight than competitors, and after the brand sent me one to test for myself, I can definitely confirm, it is surprisingly lightweight. It also heats really evenly. I’ve fried bacon and seared a few steaks in it, and it performed well. But you might be asking yourself two questions: Did it perform noticeably better than my $20 Lodge skillet? And is it the type of pan you would actually bring camping? The answer to both is a resounding, probably not. But, it’s a cool collectors’ item, if you have money to spare. One thing that I do really like about this pan is that it holds its seasoning really well. I wasn’t sure it would: The reason Lodge skillets have bumps is so that the layers of seasoning have something to cling to, and so when I’ve tested other smooth skillet brands like Smithey, for example, I can never get a seasoning to hold. This was not the case for Yeti’s skillet. I’m not sure how they did it, but I can confirm that even in the humid state of Texas, it only took one layer of seasoning before this pan was truly nonstick. So, if you’ve been eyeing this skillet, go ahead and grab it fast. And if not, keep scrolling to peruse some more Yeti products. You know you want them. More Yeti Products to Shop Now: Roadie 24 Hard Cooler Yeti Buy on Yeti.com $250 Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler Yeti Buy on Yeti.com $300 Rambler 35-Ounce Mug Yeti Buy on Yeti.com $42 Rambler 10-Ounce Stackable Mug Yeti Buy on Yeti.com $25 Daytrip Lunch Bag Yeti Buy on Yeti.com $80 At the time of publishing, the price was $400. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Target Slashed Prices on 10,000+ Kitchen Items for Labor Day Weekend, Including These 30 Up to 69% Off Hurry! Amazon Just Slashed Prices of Top-Notch Knife Brands by 62%, Including Henckels and Shun Anthropologie's Labor Day Sale Has Already Begun, and Prices Are Too Good to Pass Up