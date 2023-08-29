Yeti’s Cast Iron Skillet Sold Out in 12 Hours, and This Is Your Last Chance to Grab One

Earlier this summer, Yeti, the brand famous for its tough-as-nails coolers, announced it was entering the cookware category for the very first time. It launched a cast iron skillet, and it made a big impression to say the least.

That’s because of its price tag, a whopping $400. It’s certainly a splurge (it is worth noting that it is almost the same price as buying it directly from the producer of the skillet if you add in shipping), and there’s even more news. This is your last chance to purchase one.

Yeti Cast Iron Skillet

Yeti

That’s right, according to a Yeti spokesperson, the brand has “no plans at this time to restock after this latest drop.” And so if you’ve been holding out on snatching one, you should do it quickly. After all, ahead of launching the skillet they sold out in 12 hours.

The pan itself is a 12-inch skillet. It is actually the exact pan we named our favorite splurge option after testing, with one difference: The Yeti logo. It is smooth cast iron, importantly, which makes the pan more lightweight than competitors, and after the brand sent me one to test for myself, I can definitely confirm, it is surprisingly lightweight.

It also heats really evenly. I’ve fried bacon and seared a few steaks in it, and it performed well. But you might be asking yourself two questions: Did it perform noticeably better than my $20 Lodge skillet? And is it the type of pan you would actually bring camping? The answer to both is a resounding, probably not. But, it’s a cool collectors’ item, if you have money to spare.

One thing that I do really like about this pan is that it holds its seasoning really well. I wasn’t sure it would: The reason Lodge skillets have bumps is so that the layers of seasoning have something to cling to, and so when I’ve tested other smooth skillet brands like Smithey, for example, I can never get a seasoning to hold. This was not the case for Yeti’s skillet. I’m not sure how they did it, but I can confirm that even in the humid state of Texas, it only took one layer of seasoning before this pan was truly nonstick.

So, if you’ve been eyeing this skillet, go ahead and grab it fast. And if not, keep scrolling to peruse some more Yeti products. You know you want them.

More Yeti Products to Shop Now:

Roadie 24 Hard Cooler

Yeti

Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler

Yeti

Rambler 35-Ounce Mug

Yeti

Rambler 10-Ounce Stackable Mug

Yeti

Daytrip Lunch Bag

Yeti

At the time of publishing, the price was $400.

