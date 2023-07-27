What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Yeti Finally Released Colors I Actually Want—but Hurry! They're Limited-Edition Act fast and add them to your cart. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 27, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Yeti I don't love a lot of colors. There are a select few I gravitate towards, like black, shades of green, and soft purples. Because of that, a lot of brands that launch colorways, like Yeti, tend to miss the mark for me (the brand launched a fire-engine red earlier this summer for I’m not sure who exactly). But, when a brand picks out an excellent color, like this week’s most recent launch, I have a painfully hard time resisting. Inspired by summer nights, the cosmic lilac collection and the camp collection were launched on July 20 by the brand, with all of its best products (including our favorites) studded with lust-worthy shades of muted green and cool purple. In my opinion, it’s some of the best colors from the brand overall. However, they’re limited-edition, so we have to act fast. New Yeti Camp and Cosmic Summer 2023 Collections Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler, $35 Rambler 10-Ounce Mug, $25 Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag, $150 Day Trip Lunch Box, $80 Rambler Half-Gallon Water Jug, $100 Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler, $25 Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler, $300 Rambler 20-Ounce Travel Mug, $38 Rambler 46-Ounce Water Bottle, $55 Rambler 24-Ounce Mug, $35 Roadie 24 Hard Cooler, $250 Rambler 30-Ounce Tumbler, $38 Yonder 50-Ounce Water Bottle, $30 Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler, $450 The cosmic collection features cosmic lilac, a cool, almost blue-toned purple. The brand's stainless steel pieces nearly glow in the celestial shade. And the camp-green color from the second collection is no different. It edges on a desaturated green, with a sort of ashy hue, much like you’d find in nature. Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler Yeti Buy on Yeti.com $35 I love the nuance of these shades — they seem simple, but to get the right richness and balance is hard. The green is grungy, while the purple has an ethereal quality. The Yeti item I use most is the 20-ounce tumbler, and seeing it reimagined with the cosmic lilac shade is tough to resist. It’s my favorite piece to use all year-round, since I can fill it with hot coffee or hot chocolate to sip on at my desk in cooler months, or pour in ice coffees, smoothies, and lemonades over the summer months. Of course, it’s also available in the camp green shade if that’s what you’re after. It’s the perfect size at 20-ounces, and the lid with the drinking tab helps me drink easily without worrying about spilling or anything getting into my drink. Day Trip Lunch Box Yeti Buy on Yeti.com $80 The green shade, I think, is the perfect option for a lunch box, since it’s neutral enough to use all year. I use insulated bags often, from packing lunch for work, to taking food to a local park. The day trip box has the classic rectangular design, with a zip closure that goes all the way around. The material provides a ton of insulation while keeping it lightweight. It’s also quite compact at roughly 11- by- 9- by- 5-inches. Rambler 46-Ounce Water Bottle Yeti Buy on Yeti.com $55 You’ll also find classic pieces, like the 46-ounce water bottle, in both of the new colors. This particular model is great for taking on-the-go, since it’s fully leak-proof with a twist on lid. The top of the bottle has a smaller opening to sip from once you take the cap off, so it’s easy to drink without spilling. Roadie 24 Hard Cooler Yeti Buy on Yeti.com $244 And, just in time for summer or any fall camping trips, you can even score the brand’s famous coolers in one of the new shades. This Roadie 24 hard cooler is a great option. Its 16.6- by- 14- by- 17.4-inch body can fit up to 33 cans, making it the perfect option to take to the beach. It’ll also fit a variety of items depending on what you plan to use it for, of course. There are tons more pieces to shop in these perfect shades — I know I'm adding a few pieces to my cart before they're gone for good. Shop items below, or check out the full collections here.

Rambler 10-Ounce Mug
Yeti
Buy on Yeti.com
$25

Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag
Yeti
Buy on Yeti.com
$150

Rambler Half-Gallon Water Jug
Yeti
Buy on Yeti.com
$100

Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler
Yeti
Buy on Yeti.com
$25

Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler
Yeti
Buy on Yeti.com
$300

Rambler 20-Ounce Travel Mug
Yeti
Buy on Yeti.com
$38

Rambler 24-Ounce Mug
Yeti
Buy on Yeti.com
$35

Rambler 30-Ounce Tumbler
Yeti
Buy on Yeti.com
$38

Yonder 50-Ounce Water Bottle
Yeti
Buy on Yeti.com
$30

Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler
Yeti
Buy on Yeti.com
$450 