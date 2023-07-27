Yeti Finally Released Colors I Actually Want—but Hurry! They're Limited-Edition

Act fast and add them to your cart.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Yeti New Color Launch Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Yeti

I don't love a lot of colors. There are a select few I gravitate towards, like black, shades of green, and soft purples. Because of that, a lot of brands that launch colorways, like Yeti, tend to miss the mark for me (the brand launched a fire-engine red earlier this summer for I’m not sure who exactly). But, when a brand picks out an excellent color, like this week’s most recent launch, I have a painfully hard time resisting.

Inspired by summer nights, the cosmic lilac collection and the camp collection were launched on July 20 by the brand, with all of its best products (including our favorites) studded with lust-worthy shades of muted green and cool purple. In my opinion, it’s some of the best colors from the brand overall. However, they’re limited-edition, so we have to act fast. 

New Yeti Camp and Cosmic Summer 2023 Collections

The cosmic collection features cosmic lilac, a cool, almost blue-toned purple. The brand's stainless steel pieces nearly glow in the celestial shade. And the camp-green color from the second collection is no different. It edges on a desaturated green, with a sort of ashy hue, much like you’d find in nature. 

Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler

Yeti RAMBLER 20 OZ TUMBLER Cosmic Lilac

Yeti

I love the nuance of these shades — they seem simple, but to get the right richness and balance is hard. The green is grungy, while the purple has an ethereal quality. The Yeti item I use most is the 20-ounce tumbler, and seeing it reimagined with the cosmic lilac shade is tough to resist.

It’s my favorite piece to use  all year-round, since I can fill it with hot coffee or hot chocolate to sip on at my desk in cooler months, or pour in ice coffees, smoothies, and lemonades over the summer months. Of course, it’s also available in the camp green shade if that’s what you’re after. It’s the perfect size at 20-ounces, and the lid with the drinking tab helps me drink easily without worrying about spilling or anything getting into my drink. 

Day Trip Lunch Box

Yeti DAYTRIP LUNCH BOX Camp Green

Yeti

The green shade, I think, is the perfect option for a lunch box, since it’s neutral enough to use all year. I use insulated bags often, from packing lunch for work, to taking food to a local park. The day trip box has the classic rectangular design, with a zip closure that goes all the way around. The material provides a ton of insulation while keeping it lightweight. It’s also quite compact at roughly 11- by- 9- by- 5-inches. 

Rambler 46-Ounce Water Bottle

Yeti RAMBLER 46 OZ WATER BOTTLE Cosmic Lilac

Yeti

You’ll also find classic pieces, like the 46-ounce water bottle, in both of the new colors. This particular model is great for taking on-the-go, since it’s fully leak-proof with a twist on lid. The top of the bottle has a smaller opening to sip from once you take the cap off, so it’s easy to drink without spilling. 

Roadie 24 Hard Cooler

Yeti ROADIE 24 HARD COOLER Cosmic Lilac

Yeti

And, just in time for summer or any fall camping trips, you can even score the brand’s famous coolers in one of the new shades. This Roadie 24 hard cooler is a great option. Its 16.6- by- 14- by- 17.4-inch body can fit up to 33 cans, making it the perfect option to take to the beach. It’ll also fit a variety of items depending on what you plan to use it for, of course.

There are tons more pieces to shop in these perfect shades — I know I’m adding a few pieces to my cart before they’re gone for good. Shop items below, or check out the full collections here

Rambler 10-Ounce Mug

Yeti RAMBLER 10 OZ MUG Cosmic Lilac

Yeti

Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag

Yeti CAMINO 35 CARRYALL TOTE BAG Cosmic Lilac

Yeti

Rambler Half-Gallon Water Jug

Yeti RAMBLER HALF GALLON WATER JUG Camp Green

Yeti

Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler

Yeti RAMBLER 10 OZ WINE TUMBLER Camp Green

Yeti

Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler

Yeti HOPPER FLIP 18 SOFT COOLER Cosmic Lilac

Yeti

Rambler 20-Ounce Travel Mug

Yeti RAMBLER 20 OZ TRAVEL MUG Camp Green

Yeti

Rambler 24-Ounce Mug

Yeti RAMBLER 24 OZ MUG Camp Green

Yeti

Rambler 30-Ounce Tumbler

Yeti RAMBLER 30 OZ TUMBLER Camp Green

Yeti

Yonder 50-Ounce Water Bottle

Yeti YONDER 1.5 L / 50 OZ WATER BOTTLE Cosmic Lilac

Yeti

Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler

Yeti TUNDRA HAUL WHEELED COOLER Cosmic Lilac

Yeti
Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Outdoor Entertaining Tout
From Linen Napkins to Ceramic Bowls, Amazon’s Hidden Outdoor Entertaining Section Is Filled with Must-Haves
QT: Blackstone Cleaning Tout
Blackstone Owners Call This Kit ‘the Perfect Grill Cleaner,’ and It’s on Sale
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney on 'The Bear'
Bar Keepers Friend Is One of the Underrated Heroes of ‘The Bear,’ and It Will Bring All Your Old Pans Back to Life at Home, Too
Related Articles
PD: YETI for FW Tout
Yeti Just Slashed Prices on Coolers, Tumblers, and More in Its First Prime Day Sale in Years
Yeti's Can Cooler Is the Hot Weather Accessory I Recommend to EveryoneâHere's Why Tout
Yeti's Can Cooler Is the Hot Weather Accessory I Recommend to Everyone—Here's Why
Rei Sale GrowlerWerks uKeg Go Carbonated Beverage Dispenser
REI Is Taking Up to 40% Off Top Brands Like Yeti, MSR, and More During Its Massive Summer Sale
Amazon Prime Day Popular Deals Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Most Popular Prime Day Deals I’ve Tracked Down So Far
Iâm a Shopping Writer Who Spends All Summer by the Pool, and Some of My Favorite Picks Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day (Update - 1)
I’m a Shopping Writer Who Spends All Summer by the Pool, and Some of My Favorite Picks Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Kitchen Deals Roundup PD Tout
The 140 Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop This Year—Up to 75% Off
LE CREUSET 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven Tout
I Spend 8 Hours a Day Looking for Kitchen Deals, and Here's What's Caught My Eye from Nordstrom's Massive Anniversary Sale
REI July 4 Sale Roundup Tout
REI’s Huge Fourth of July Sale Is Live, and These Are the 9 Best Deals from Yeti, Stanley, and More
Stanley Vs. Yeti Tumblers Our Tested Review
We Tested the Stanley Quencher Against the Yeti Rambler — This Is What We Found
Camelbak Slim Can, Asobu Frosty Beer Holder, Yeti Colster
The Best Koozies to Help You Keep Your Cool All Year Long
Cuisinart Portable Butane Camping Stove Tout
Act Fast: Yeti, Coleman, Stanley, and More Top Camping Brands Already Have Prime Day-Level Discounts
Hydro Flask Escape backpack
The 7 Best Small Coolers for Everything From Picnics to Camping
Best Soft Coolers
We Tested and Found 5 Soft Coolers That Don’t Make Hauling Drinks a Chore
Nordic Ware Hot Dog Steamer Tout
Celebrate National Hot Dog Day in Style—Add 9 of the Best Hot Dog Tools to Your Kitchen ASAP
Backpack Cooler
The 7 Best Backpack Coolers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Travel Coffee Mugs of 2023
The 9 Best Travel Coffee Mugs, Tested and Reviewed