Yeti Finally Released Colors I Actually Want—but Hurry! They're Limited-Edition

I don't love a lot of colors. There are a select few I gravitate towards, like black, shades of green, and soft purples. Because of that, a lot of brands that launch colorways, like Yeti, tend to miss the mark for me (the brand launched a fire-engine red earlier this summer for I’m not sure who exactly). But, when a brand picks out an excellent color, like this week’s most recent launch, I have a painfully hard time resisting.

Inspired by summer nights, the cosmic lilac collection and the camp collection were launched on July 20 by the brand, with all of its best products (including our favorites) studded with lust-worthy shades of muted green and cool purple. In my opinion, it’s some of the best colors from the brand overall. However, they’re limited-edition, so we have to act fast.

New Yeti Camp and Cosmic Summer 2023 Collections

The cosmic collection features cosmic lilac, a cool, almost blue-toned purple. The brand's stainless steel pieces nearly glow in the celestial shade. And the camp-green color from the second collection is no different. It edges on a desaturated green, with a sort of ashy hue, much like you’d find in nature.

I love the nuance of these shades — they seem simple, but to get the right richness and balance is hard. The green is grungy, while the purple has an ethereal quality. The Yeti item I use most is the 20-ounce tumbler, and seeing it reimagined with the cosmic lilac shade is tough to resist.

It’s my favorite piece to use all year-round, since I can fill it with hot coffee or hot chocolate to sip on at my desk in cooler months, or pour in ice coffees, smoothies, and lemonades over the summer months. Of course, it’s also available in the camp green shade if that’s what you’re after. It’s the perfect size at 20-ounces, and the lid with the drinking tab helps me drink easily without worrying about spilling or anything getting into my drink.

The green shade, I think, is the perfect option for a lunch box, since it’s neutral enough to use all year. I use insulated bags often, from packing lunch for work, to taking food to a local park. The day trip box has the classic rectangular design, with a zip closure that goes all the way around. The material provides a ton of insulation while keeping it lightweight. It’s also quite compact at roughly 11- by- 9- by- 5-inches.

You’ll also find classic pieces, like the 46-ounce water bottle, in both of the new colors. This particular model is great for taking on-the-go, since it’s fully leak-proof with a twist on lid. The top of the bottle has a smaller opening to sip from once you take the cap off, so it’s easy to drink without spilling.

And, just in time for summer or any fall camping trips, you can even score the brand’s famous coolers in one of the new shades. This Roadie 24 hard cooler is a great option. Its 16.6- by- 14- by- 17.4-inch body can fit up to 33 cans, making it the perfect option to take to the beach. It’ll also fit a variety of items depending on what you plan to use it for, of course.

There are tons more pieces to shop in these perfect shades — I know I’m adding a few pieces to my cart before they’re gone for good. Shop items below, or check out the full collections here.

