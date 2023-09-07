Yelp Is Hiring Its First-Ever Food Photographer, Here's How to Apply

If you get just as excited to snap a photo of your delicious food as you do to eat it, this gig might be the perfect role for you.

On Thursday, Yelp announced its hiring its first-ever Chief Food Photographer. The company is in search of a passionate foodie photog who whips out their phone to capture creative content of their meals while dining out, whether it's a carefully curated flat lay at brunch or a slow-motion, drool-inducing video clip of the juiciest burger in town.

The person who snags this role will visit local hidden gem restaurants across the United States, photographing their favorite dishes to share on Yelp's website and social handles during a two-month period, stretching from December 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024. In addition to winning the title of this coveted position, the brand's food photographer will receive a hefty $10,000 stipend for their efforts.

So, how do you become Yelp's Chief Food Photographer? You can apply for the position here through October 7, 2023. Submit one entry of up to 10 photos and a 30 to 60-second video sharing why you should be chosen for the job, and boom, you're in the running. It should be noted that the photos entered have to be images that you've already uploaded to Yelp. If you're unsure how to add your photo, Yelp's Support Page is there to help. Applicants will be judged on their photography quality, social media skills, and overall love for local restaurants. (For more details on how it all works, visit the official rules page.)

If you're convinced and ready to apply, Yelp's Trend Expert Tara Lewis has some solid tips to help your submission stand out.

"If you're going out to eat, make sure to check out the restaurant's Yelp page beforehand to look through dishes that you don't want to miss out on. Make sure to clean your camera lens for sharp, high-quality photos, and see out natural light for the most clear, vibrant, and appetizing images," Lewis shared. "Don't be afraid to experiment with distance and angles to explore depth, dimension, texture, and atmosphere; embrace the rule of thirds by adjusting your camera settings to shoot with gridlines, which will help guide you toward a more balanced photo composition too."

The lucky winner will be responsible for creating two blog posts in addition to capturing content for the company's social media accounts while visiting two restaurants per month during the short-term stint. For inspiration, check out Yelp's fresh list of the most photographed restaurants of the year. Oh, and you don't need a fancy camera or extravagant gadgets either; arm yourself with your phone, and you're good to go.

We don't know about you, but this contest sounds like the perfect excuse to order one of everything on the menu.